Noble Acquires Marriott and Hyatt Hotel Portfolio Courtyard by Marriott, Hyatt House & Hyatt Place Indianapolis | Fishers

Fishers, Indiana, is a dynamic and rapidly expanding market proximate to Indianapolis. It is recognized for its strong economic growth and business-friendly environment. The area has recently experienced over $2.0 billion in new development, with meaningful additional investments being delivered over the coming years.

"Noble is excited to add these new, high-yielding hotels with in-place cash flows to our growing portfolio and capitalize on the region's continued economic expansion," said Ben Brunt, Noble's Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer.

About Noble Investment Group

Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested over $6.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and supporting the significant creation of jobs. PERE has named Noble one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

As a fiduciary to institutional investors, including foremost pensions plans, endowments, foundations, wealth management firms, and insurance companies, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group

