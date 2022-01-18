Noble Acquires the Hampton Inn & Suites and Hilton Garden Inn National Landing

National Landing is Washington D.C.'s premier mixed-use urban community comprised of three thriving neighborhoods of Crystal City, Pentagon City, and Potomac Yard in Arlington, Virginia. Built to blend the best of city living and the urban outdoors, the area contains a dynamic mix of offices, residential, dining, retail, parks, bike paths, and walking trails. National Landing is home to more than seventeen million square feet of office, a highly skilled workforce of more than 50,000 people, and an affluent residential population. Virginia's largest walkable downtown, National Landing, further benefits from billions of dollars in private and public investments. Most notably are the $2.5 billion Amazon HQ2 under development, which will create 25,000 new jobs in National Landing, and Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus, which is expected to drive a new era of technology for the greater Washington D.C. area.