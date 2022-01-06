Noble Acquires the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express Savannah Historic District

Savannah's Historic District is the most extensive National Historic Landmark District in the United States. It contains more than twenty city squares filled with museums, historic landmarks, mansions, and monuments from the Revolutionary and Civil War eras. The city is known for manicured parks, horse-drawn carriages, and antebellum architecture and attracts over fifteen million annual visitors contributing more than $3.0 billion to the local economy. The hotels' central location on East Bay Street provides direct access to explore the city's numerous leisure attractions, is a short ferry ride to the Savannah Convention Center, and is proximate to the Port of Savannah, the country's third-busiest container port. Significant market growth continues with the recently completed mixed-use Plant Riverside District on River Street and the multi-phase Eastern Wharf development, which has delivered additional luxury residential units and class A office space to the city.

Noble Investment Group

Founded in 1993, Noble is a minority-owned real estate investment manager with a diverse team specializing in the upscale U.S. lodging sector. Through its institutional real estate funds, Noble has invested nearly $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the UNPRI and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

