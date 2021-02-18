Noble Announces the Opening of Element by Westin Nashville | West End Vanderbilt

Element by Westin has redefined the longer stay experience featuring an open and modern outdoor-inspired design which includes an open-air terrace, saline infinity pool, and street level dining and retail. The hotels 175 spacious studio and one-bedroom suites feature spa-inspired bathrooms, fully equipped in-room kitchens, and Westin's signature Heavenly® Beds to ensure a great night's sleep. The Element Nashville Vanderbilt West End provides complimentary Rise breakfast with healthful options, and curated eco-friendly amenities which help enable guests to maintain everyday healthy habits, no matter the length of stay.

Element by Westin also features Studio Commons, a unique rooming concept where guests have the option to share a kitchen and living area with family or friends with up to four private adjoining rooms. Operated by Aimbridge Hospitality, the hotel ensures a healthy, safe stay corresponding to Marriott's Commitment to Clean along with Aimbridge's AIMClean protocols which include best-in-class safety standards.

"We're excited to deliver a distinctive upscale experience for our guests whether for short or longer stays," says General Manager Philip Forte. "From our welcoming open spaces to our wellness-focused amenities, we are proud to bring the renowned Element by Westin brand to Nashville."

Designed for the active, outdoor-minded traveler, the Element Nashville Vanderbilt West End features an all-natural saline rooftop pool and the Backyard Grill courtyard with mountain views, poolside seating, and lush greenery. Guests can also get a workout in at the 24-hour Motion Fitness center with cardio machine and free weights, or are welcomed to participate in Element's Bikes to Borrow program where you can borrow bicycles, free of charge, along with safety helmets.

Get a taste of the Music City while staying at Element Nashville Vanderbilt West End and its premier location on City Boulevard near Vanderbilt University, Music Row, and Ryman Auditorium. Vanderbilt University Medical Center is also nearby. Nashville is home to a thriving music and arts scene, but its outdoor attractions also make the city a can't-miss destination. Element Nashville offers scenic views of the city's naturescapes and easy access to outdoor activities like Cumberland Caverns, the Parthenon at Centennial Park, and Nashville walking, biking, and paddling tours.

Element Nashville Vanderbilt West End has two onsite meeting and event venues with a combined 1,420 square feet of space. Guests hosting events at this new hotel can enjoy flexible setups, AV equipment, and inspiring natural tones. Travelers can prep for events at the 24-hour onsite business center offering print, copy, and mail services. Nashville's reputation as a bachelorette destination offers unique opportunities for event hosting, and Element Nashville Vanderbilt is poised to provide exceptional experiences with onsite planners, event packages, and spacious accommodations for attendees. The hotel will implement enhanced health protocols to instill confidence to best meet the needs of meeting and event attendees.

Element Nashville Vanderbilt West End is an exciting addition to the thriving Nashville community. To learn more about the hotel, visit marriott.com/bnaew.

