Noble Breaks Ground on Courtyard by Marriott & Element by Westin in Midtown Atlanta

The upscale hotels will be located on the southwest corner of the famed intersection of Peachtree Street and Ponce de Leon Avenue. Peachtree Street is Atlanta's primary north-south thoroughfare, while the intersection with Ponce de Leon in Midtown is home to Atlanta's renowned Fox Theater.

Working collaboratively with the Department of City Planning and the Midtown Alliance, the hotel's exterior was designed to blend with Midtown's historic buildings and complement the existing character and depth of the district. The Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Midtown will feature smart, casual décor, communal lobby spaces and modern conveniences to accommodate guests multi-tasking, 24/7 lifestyle. The Element by Westin Atlanta Midtown will feature nature-inspired spaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms and programs to stay active during your stay.

Midtown Atlanta is a thriving business district with over 20 million square feet of office space and more than 70,000 employees reporting to work each day. The area is home to 16 percent of the total jobs in Atlanta, 25 percent of the city's tech jobs and a fast-growing residential population that is 50 percent Millennials and Gen Xers. Midtown Atlanta attracts over 6.1 million tourists annually primarily driven by its arts and entertainment offerings.

Atlanta is ranked among Forbes' 2018 Best Places for Business And Careers, Niche's 2019 Best Cities for Young Professionals in America and Wallethub's 2019 Best Cities for Jobs.

About Courtyard by Marriott

About Element by Westin®

About Noble Investment Group

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making value-add, opportunistic and income investments in upscale hotels affiliated with Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton and Intercontinental. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $3 billion in communities throughout the United States, creating thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for millions of our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit nobleinvestment.com

