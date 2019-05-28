Noble Breaks Ground on Element by Westin Nashville | West End Vanderbilt

The upscale, lifestyle hotel will be a part of the vibrant 19-acre mixed-use development, oneC1TY. Anchored by Vanderbilt University, three major medical centers and foremost health care providers, significant corporate headquarters and Nashville's famous Music Row, the hotel will be prominently located in one of the fastest growing markets in the United States.

The Element by Westin Nashville will be LEED certified and will feature 175 guestrooms and suites, an outdoor terrace with an infinity pool, and street-level retail and dining. oneC1TY Nashville will ultimately include more than one million square feet of Class A office space, 100,000 square feet of retail, and 600 multifamily units in a healthy environment which supports activated minds, bodies and souls.

Nashville is ranked among U.S. News and World Report's 2019 Best Places to Live and ranked #7 on Forbes' list of Top 25 Fastest-Growing Cities of 2018.

About Element by Westin®

Element by Westin®, part of Marriott International, Inc., defies convention through its stylish and sustainable design. The brand's longer stay comfort empowers guests to 'Stay in their Element' through signature amenities including its complimentary healthy Rise breakfast and Relax evening reception, saline swimming pools, spacious fitness centers, Bikes to Borrow program and electric vehicle charging stations. Element made history in 2008 as the only major hotel brand to pursue LEED certification for high-performance buildings brand-wide. For more information, visit www.ElementHotels.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

About Noble Investment Group

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making value-add and income investments in upscale hotels affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Intercontinental. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $3 billion in communities throughout the United States, creating thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit nobleinvestment.com

