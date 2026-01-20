Noble Continues Expansion of Branded Long Term Accommodations Platform with 14-Property Portfolio Acquisition

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") announced today the acquisition of a 14-property portfolio, advancing the firm's Branded Long-Term Accommodations ("BLTA") strategy and supporting the continued deployment of institutional capital across scalable, operating-oriented investments.

Noble has acquired a portfolio comprised 14 Woodspring Suites properties located across a diversified set of high-growth U.S. markets with strong economic fundamentals and multiple demand drivers. The assets are recently developed, exhibit strong in-place operating performance, and were acquired at a basis meaningfully below replacement cost.

The acquisition represents a core component of Noble's BLTA growth pipeline and reflects the firm's focus on aggregating high-quality assets in fragmented segments through off-market sourcing. The transaction aligns with Noble's capital formation strategy by deploying institutional capital into a scalable platform designed to generate durable income and long-term value creation.

"This portfolio underscores our ability to efficiently scale differentiated operating strategies through disciplined underwriting and off-market execution," said Dustin Fisher, Principal and Head of Acquisitions at Noble. "With minimal near-term capital requirements and a strong operating foundation, these assets are well positioned to benefit from Noble's platform capabilities and deliver consistent performance over the long term."

About Noble

With $5 billion in assets under management and a three-decade track record of cycle-tested performance, Noble brings scale, consistency, and disciplined execution to real estate investment management in the travel and hospitality sector. As a fiduciary to globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across market cycles by focusing on durable, risk-adjusted outcomes. Recognized over multiple years among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and named a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's investment philosophy centers on enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

Learn more at www.nobleinvestment.com.

