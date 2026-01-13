Noble Receives Marriott International Serve360 Award

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") has been honored with the Serve360 Award, one of Marriott International's highest recognitions for partners advancing meaningful social, environmental, and economic impact across the communities they serve.

Noble has been honored with the Serve360 Award, one of Marriott International’s highest recognitions for partners advancing meaningful social, environmental, and economic impact across the communities they serve.

The Serve360 Award celebrates organizations that embody Marriott's Sustainability and Social Impact Goals and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by integrating responsible business practices with long-term value creation. Noble's selection reflects the firm's enduring commitment to aligning performance with purpose and to leading by example within the travel and hospitality sector.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our longtime partner, Marriott," said Mit Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Noble. "For more than thirty years, our collaboration has been rooted in trust, shared vision, and a belief that lasting success comes from doing well and doing good. This award is a testament to our team's commitment and to the sustainable value we strive to create for our investors, our team, and our communities."

Over the past year, Noble has supported more than 25 nonprofit organizations through charitable giving, board service, and over 500 hours of volunteer engagement, focusing on hunger relief, education, and community development. Noble also advanced environmental stewardship across its portfolio, investing more than $3.0 million in energy and water efficiency initiatives that delivered an 8.4% reduction in electric usage per occupied room.

These efforts demonstrate Noble's conviction that responsibility strengthens returns - and returns, in turn, sustain responsibility. By pairing disciplined investment with long-term community impact, Noble continues to create durable economic value for investors while making a meaningful difference in the places where people live, work, play, and stay.

About Noble

With more than $6.0 billion invested in travel and hospitality real estate over the past three decades, Noble brings scale, consistency, and focus to one of the most dynamic sectors of the U.S. economy. As a fiduciary for globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across cycles. Recognized among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and as a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's track record reflects enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

Learn more at www.nobleinvestment.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group