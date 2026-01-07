Noble Investment Group Promotes Dustin Fisher to Principal and Head of Acquisitions

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the promotion of Dustin Fisher to Principal and Head of Acquisitions, strengthening the firm's leadership as it continues to scale its travel and hospitality investment platform on behalf of global institutional investors.

In his new role, Fisher will lead Noble's acquisitions strategy, support capital deployment, and help expand the firm's investment verticals, reinforcing Noble's ability to originate, structure, and execute investments with discipline and consistency across market cycles.

Dustin Fisher promoted to Principal and Head of Acquisitions at Noble Investment Group.

Fisher joined Noble in 2008 and has been a key driver of the platform's growth and evolution. He has played an integral role in developing differentiated strategies and innovative investment solutions that have advanced Noble's reach across the U.S. travel and hospitality landscape. His contributions have broadened the firm's opportunity set, reinforced its competitive advantage, and aligned Noble with investor demand for resilient income, value creation, and downside protection through cycles.

A deal originator and strategic thinker, Fisher has helped lead many of Noble's most successful investments - transactions that diversified the portfolio, enhanced cash-flow durability, and extended the firm's presence in growth markets. He has also mentored top-performing teams recognized for their research-driven underwriting, rigor, and precision in execution.

"Dustin's judgment and execution have strengthened Noble's ability to originate opportunities with asymmetric return potential and deploy capital with discipline at scale," said Mit Shah, CEO of Noble. "His promotion reflects Noble's meritocratic culture and fiduciary focus - responsibility grows with performance and investor alignment through cycles."

"Dustin has been central to our ability to underwrite and execute differentiated investments that broaden our opportunity set and compound value through cycles," added Ben Brunt, Chief Investment Officer at Noble. "He brings discipline and leadership to deliver durable, risk-adjusted performance for our institutional partners."

In his new role, Fisher will deepen Noble's investment pipeline and advance initiatives that strengthen the firm's long-term growth and capital deployment, ensuring the platform delivers at scale and meets the evolving needs of a global institutional investor base.

About Noble

With $5 billion in assets under management and a three-decade track record of cycle-tested performance, Noble brings scale, consistency, and disciplined execution to real estate investment management in the travel and hospitality sector. As a fiduciary to globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across market cycles by focusing on durable, risk-adjusted outcomes. Recognized over multiple years among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and named a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's investment philosophy centers on enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group