Noble Introduces the Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the debut of the Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy, unveiling a fully transformed, upscale hotel experience in one of the nation's most consistently high-performing travel and hospitality markets.

Situated in the heart of San Diego's iconic Little Italy neighborhood, the 334-room hotel captures the district's blend of coastal character, walkable charm, and vibrant urban energy. Noble's comprehensive repositioning included a complete renovation of guestrooms and suites, public areas, food and beverage concepts, and more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Guests now enjoy a modern, coastal-inspired aesthetic, elevated amenities, and a suite of new experiences, including a Skydeck pool and sunset terrace with panoramic views of the marina, state-of-the-art health and fitness, and Orexi, a signature restaurant showcasing Mediterranean Californian cuisine.

Little Italy is one of San Diego's most desirable live-work-play destinations, offering walkable access to acclaimed dining, cultural landmarks, the waterfront, and the city's most recognizable attractions. The neighborhood's magnetic appeal continues to draw both business and leisure travelers seeking an authentic San Diego experience.

San Diego's hospitality sector is supported by multiple, durable demand generators, including a nationally significant convention and tourism ecosystem, a robust military and defense presence, top-tier higher education and healthcare institutions, and an expanding innovation economy anchored by technology, life sciences, and biotech. The city's broad base of demand provides consistent performance across cycles and underpins long-term value creation.

"San Diego remains one of the most attractive and resilient hospitality markets in the country," said Ben Brunt, chief investment officer of Noble. "By transforming this property into an institutional-quality hotel within one of the city's highest-demand neighborhoods, we have strengthened its long-term competitive position. This investment reflects Noble's disciplined strategy of aligning with trusted brands, executing with operational excellence, and selecting markets where we can generate durable cash flow and enduring value for our investors and partners."

With more than $6.0 billion invested in travel and hospitality real estate over the past three decades, Noble brings scale, consistency, and focus to one of the most dynamic sectors of the U.S. economy. As a fiduciary for globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across cycles. Recognized among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and as a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's track record reflects enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

