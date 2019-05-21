Noble Hires Beth Hogberg as Director of Asset Management

ATLANTA, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") is pleased to announce the appointment of Beth Hogberg as Director of Asset Management. In her new role, Beth will be responsible for working with the third-party management companies and on-property leadership of Noble-owned assets.

Beth joins Noble with 17 years of hospitality experience and a career largely dedicated to hotel asset management. She has led the revenue efforts for hotel portfolios with a variety of brands, complexities and geographic locations. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.

"Beth is an outstanding addition to the asset management team," said Noble principal, Steven Nicholas. "Her wealth of knowledge and experience will help to enhance Noble's endeavors to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital."

About Noble Investment Group:

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making value-add and income investments in upscale select service and extended-stay hotels affiliated with Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton and Intercontinental. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $3 billion in communities throughout the United States, creating thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

