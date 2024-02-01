Noble Hires Bradley Nelson as Senior Director of Facilities

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") is pleased to announce the addition of Bradley Nelson as Senior Director of Facilities. In his new role, he will lead the strategic oversight of product quality across the firm's portfolio and direct the capital expense program.

Bradley Nelson joins Noble as Senior Director of Facilities.
Mr. Nelson joins Noble from Spire Hospitality, where he was the Corporate Director of Facilities responsible for overseeing the development and maintenance of the company's facilities, ensuring operational efficiency and sustainable practices. Previously, he held roles with Sage Hospitality, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Twin Tier Hospitality.  

"Brad is an outstanding addition to our asset management team, bringing a wealth of experience that will help support the continued growth of our institutional investment management platform," said Steven Nicholas, Noble's Managing Principal and Head of Asset Management.

Mr. Nelson earned a BS from Dyke College of Ohio and Ashworth College, a Culinary Arts degree from Culinary School of Washington DC, and has a certified hospitality facilities executive certification.

Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested nearly $6.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and supporting the significant creation of jobs. PERE has named Noble one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

As a fiduciary to institutional investors, including foremost pensions plans, endowments, foundations, wealth management firms, and insurance companies, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

