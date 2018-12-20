Noble Hires Emily Feeney as Manager of Capital Markets & Investments

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Feeney as Manager of Capital Markets and Investments.

Emily joins Noble from Hodges Ward Elliott and previously held development roles at Blanchard & Calhoun Commercial and Bennett Hospitality. She received a bachelor's degree in Communications from Virginia Tech University and an MBA from the College of Charleston.

"Noble continues to invest in talent and resources that help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital," said Noble principal, Adi Bhoopathy. "Emily's experience and industry knowledge will complement and add depth to our capital markets, investment and development teams."

About Noble Investment Group:

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making value-add and income investments in upscale select service and extended-stay hotels affiliated with Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton and Intercontinental. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $3 billion in communities throughout the United States, creating thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

