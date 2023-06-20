Noble Hires John Bianco as Senior Project Director of Development

ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Bianco as Senior Project Director of Development. In this new role, he will help execute the development of Noble's midscale extended-stay hotel strategies.

Mr. Bianco joins Noble from WaterWalk Real Estate Development, where he was the Vice President of Construction. Previously, he was a Senior Construction Manager with WoodSpring Hotels.

"John is an outstanding addition to our development team," said Kevin Grass, Noble Managing Principal & Head of Design and Development. "His prolific expertise in this sector complements our substantial growth initiatives."

Noble Investment Group

Noble is a real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested more than $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

