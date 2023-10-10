Noble Hires Kamara Batchelor as Director of Fund & Corporate Accounting

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") is pleased to announce the addition of Kamara Batchelor as Director of Fund & Corporate Accounting.

Mr. Batchelor brings a wealth of expertise in audit, tax, fund management, REIT compliance, and cash flow projections and analytics. He joins Noble from One10, a CFO and transaction services consulting organization focusing on small to mid-size businesses in real estate, private equity, and fund management. Previously, Mr. Batchelor was with PricewaterhouseCoopers for ten years where he held roles of increasing responsibility working alongside real estate clients and was a member of the launch team for the Center of Excellence verticals.

"Kam is a talented addition to our team, with an outstanding track record that will help support the continued growth of Noble's institutional investment management platform," said George Dabney, Noble's Managing Principal and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Batchelor is a CPA and received his Master of Science in Accountancy & Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Florida.

Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, the firm has invested over $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. Noble has been named by PERE as one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work.

As a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

