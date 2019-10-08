Noble Hires Renee Millett-Gosier as Development Project Director

Renee joins Noble from Hersha Hospitality Trust where she was the Senior Director of Capital Planning. In her role, she managed multiple hotel renovations across New York, Washington DC and California. Previously, she was a Project Architect with Stonehill & Taylor Architects. Renee received a bachelor's degree in architecture and an MBA from Cornell University.

"Renee is an outstanding addition to our development team," said Noble principal, Kevin Grass. "Her experience complements Noble's continued strategy to design, develop and deliver first class hospitality projects and maximize the value of our investments."

About Noble Investment Group:

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making value-add and income investments in upscale hotels throughout the United States. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $3 billion in communities throughout the country and has created thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

