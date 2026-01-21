Noble Investment Group Promotes Emily Feeney to Vice President

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the promotion of Emily Feeney to Vice President, strengthening the firm's leadership as it continues to scale its travel and hospitality investment platform on behalf of global institutional investors.

Noble’s Emily Feeney has been promoted to Vice President on the Capital Markets and Transactions team.

Ms. Feeney is a key leader on Noble's Capital Markets and Transactions team, where she partners closely across Noble's functional teams and with the firm's lending relationships and transaction counterparties to advance Noble's capital strategy and portfolio execution. In her expanded role, she will continue to drive critical workstreams across financing and refinancing initiatives, lender engagement, asset sales execution, and transaction closings, coordinating internal stakeholders and external partners, including national advisory firms, brokerage teams, and Noble's legal counsel.

"Emily exemplifies the type of leader we seek to develop at Noble - rigorous, dependable, and solutions-oriented," said Mit Shah, Nobles' Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "She has earned the trust of our lending partners and advisors through disciplined execution and strong judgment. This promotion recognizes her impact and the increasingly central role she plays in advancing our business."

Since joining Noble, Ms. Feeney has been consistently relied upon to manage complex, time-sensitive transaction processes, ensuring alignment between capital markets strategy and closing execution. She is known for her ability to navigate negotiations with clarity and professionalism, while maintaining high standards across documentation, diligence coordination, and stakeholder communication.

"Emily has become a valuable leader across our platform," said Adi Bhoopathy, Noble Managing Partner and Head of Capital Markets and Transactions. "She brings a high level of credibility with lenders, brokers, and legal teams, and she operates with the composure and precision that sophisticated transactions require. Her promotion to Vice President reflects both her performance and her leadership within our team."

Noble's approach to leadership development emphasizes long-term partnership, merit-based advancement, and the cultivation of institutional capabilities that support durable performance across cycles. Ms. Feeney's promotion reflects Noble's continued investment in talent and its commitment to building best-in-class execution across the capital and transaction lifecycle.

About Noble

With $5 billion in assets under management and a three-decade track record of cycle-tested performance, Noble brings scale, consistency, and disciplined execution to real estate investment management in the travel and hospitality sector. As a fiduciary to globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across market cycles by focusing on durable, risk-adjusted outcomes. Recognized over multiple years among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and named a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's investment philosophy centers on enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

