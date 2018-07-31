Noble Investment Group Acquires Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center

The Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center hotel is situated in the heart of the Perimeter Center, one of the largest office markets in the southeast with nearly 29 million square feet of office space. Perimeter Center is home to the world headquarters of United Parcel Service, Cox Enterprises, AT&T Mobility, Haverty's and Newell Rubbermaid and major hubs for State Farm, Auto Trader, Mercedes-Benz and First Data. Perimeter Center is also home to more than 6 million square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment.

"The Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center afforded Noble the opportunity to acquire a high quality physical asset in one of the southeasts fastest growing markets," said Noble principal, Ben Brunt. "The Perimeter submarket has undergone immense growth in recent years and the Hilton Garden Inn is well situated to capitalize on its expanding demand. The asset enjoys excellent visibility along two primary Atlanta thoroughfares, with outstanding circulation to Perimeter's deep corporate base and "Pill Hill", the premier health-care center of Atlanta, with three hospitals, hundreds of physician practices, multiple outpatient centers and support services."

The Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center features 193 guestrooms and suites, each equipped with an HDTV, refrigerator and microwave. The hotel offers complimentary internet access throughout the hotel, a 24-hour business center and fitness center, an indoor, heated pool and whirlpool, laundry facilities and a complimentary local shuttle within three miles. The hotel features a full-service restaurant, The Garden Grill, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as The Branchwater Lounge which features a full bar and an outdoor garden seating area. The hotel also offers 1,800 square feet of flexible meeting and board room space.

The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand provides business and leisure guests upscale, yet affordable accommodations and modern amenities for a comfortable stay. The Hilton Garden Inn Promise affirms the brand's goal to make each Guest's stay better and brighter. Guaranteed. Team Members at nearly 790 hotels in 38 countries around the world ensure today's busy travelers have a bright and satisfying experience, starting with the first hello. As a recognized F&B leader, Hilton Garden Inn serves locally sourced food and beverage at its full-service restaurants and bars, featuring everything from cooked-to-order breakfast, handcrafted cocktails, and on-trend small plates. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making value-add, opportunistic and income investments in upscale select service and extended-stay hotels affiliated with Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton and Intercontinental. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $3 billion in communities throughout the United States, creating thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for millions of our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

