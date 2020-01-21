Noble Investment Group Acquires Hilton Garden Inn Charleston | Mt. Pleasant

Located at the base of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, the Hilton Garden Inn Charleston | Mt. Pleasant provides direct access to Charleston's Historic District and easy circulation to the area's corporate, government, and leisure demand including Charleston's top employers, the Medical University of South Carolina, the Boeing Company and Volvo.

"The Charleston market continues to exhibit strong and consistent growth across multiple demand segments and has positioned itself well to further that trend," said Noble principal, Ben Brunt.

The Hilton Garden Inn Charleston | Mt. Pleasant features 133 guestrooms and suites, a 24-hour business center and fitness center, laundry facilities, a 24/7 grab-and-go market and complimentary internet access throughout the hotel. Guests can enjoy a full-service restaurant, The Garden Grille & Bar, as well a second-floor rooftop terrace with a swimming pool and fire pit. The hotel also offers more than 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including indoor and outdoor areas.

About Noble Investment Group

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making income and value-add investments in upscale hotels throughout the United States. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested nearly $4 billion in communities throughout the country and has created thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

SOURCE Noble Investment Group

Related Links

http://www.nobleinvestment.com

