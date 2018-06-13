Noble Investment Group Acquires The Westin Reston Heights in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

Reston is one of the leading business centers in the nation and was named as the Best Place to Live in Virginia by Money Magazine. Located less than five miles from Dulles International Airport, the area is home to a wide range of corporate and regional headquarters who occupy more than 14 million square feet of office surrounded by more than 4 million square feet of retail. The Westin Reston Heights is located proximate to the Reston Town Center which will open the Silver Line Metro Station in 2019, providing direct access throughout the Washington, D.C. area.

"Reston is among the most established commercial and residential markets in the Washington, D.C. MSA and remains poised for substantial growth with the near-term addition of major infrastructure investments along with corporate relocations," said Noble principal, Ben Brunt. "The Westin afforded Noble the opportunity to acquire a first-class physical asset that is well suited to the wide array of demand generators in the area while offering substantial upside through the reconfiguration and enhancement of the hotel public spaces and guestrooms."

The Westin Reston Heights features 191 guestrooms and suites, a fully-equipped 24-hour business center and Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro. The hotel features a rooftop WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio along with a heated indoor pool. Guests can participate in the RunWestin program featuring custom local running maps along with the Westin New Balance program which provides guests athletic shoes and apparel they can borrow during their stay. Other amenities of the pet-friendly hotel include the Westin Kids Club and a free shuttle service within the surrounding area. The hotel also offers more than 1,000 square feet of flexible meeting and board room space.

Noble Investment Group

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making value-added, opportunistic and income investments in upscale select service and extended-stay hotels affiliated with Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton and Intercontinental. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $3 billion in communities throughout the United States, creating thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for millions of our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit nobleinvestment.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-investment-group-acquires-the-westin-reston-heights-in-the-washington-dc-metropolitan-area-300665547.html

SOURCE Noble Investment Group

Related Links

http://www.nobleinvestment.com

