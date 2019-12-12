Noble Mourns Death of Long-Time Executive Mark Rafuse

"We are heartbroken by Mark's sudden passing," said Mit Shah, Noble's Chief Executive Officer. "Mark was a dear friend and partner and a dedicated steward of our Noble organization. He believed in our team and our mission and was unwavering in his commitment to our endeavors. I was honored to work alongside him for more than twenty years and we are going to profoundly miss his friendship. Our hearts remain with Mark's wife, children and his loving family."

Mark served as Noble's Chief Administrative Officer and was a highly-respected leader whose perspectives were greatly valued by his colleagues. Mark was a strong advocate for the organization's strategic growth and his legacy will continue to be embedded in the Noble culture for generations to come.

About Noble Investment Group

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making income and value-add investments in upscale hotels throughout the United States. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $3 billion in communities throughout the country and has created thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group

Related Links

http://www.nobleinvestment.com

