Noble Recognized by Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management for the Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") has been recognized in the prestigious 2024 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards, presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing. This marks the second consecutive year that Noble has received this distinguished honor, underscoring the firms ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace culture built on collaboration, inclusivity, and a commitment to excellence.

"We are proud to be once again named among the Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments," said Noble CEO, Mit Shah. "Our deep and talented team remains our distinct advantage. These outstanding professionals define Noble's legacy and pave the way for our exciting future."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients, and their businesses succeed.''

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 13th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2024 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures, and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights," said P&I President and Publisher Nikki Pirrello.

The annual survey and recognition program identifies and recognizes the best employers in the money management industry. The selection process, conducted in partnership with Workforce Research Group, involved a comprehensive evaluation of workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The combined insights from these assessments were instrumental in determining the top companies in the industry.

For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2024

About Noble Investment Group

Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested over $6.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and supporting the significant creation of jobs. PERE has named Noble one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

As a fiduciary to institutional investors, including foremost pensions plans, endowments, foundations, wealth management firms, and insurance companies, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 51-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

