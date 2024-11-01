Noble Research Institute and Certified Angus Beef Release Land Stewardship, Aimed at Promoting Healthy Lands and Better Beef

Producers gain guidance in improving land and forage productivity through grazing management practices during the free online course

ARDMORE, Okla., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a recently formed partnership between Noble Research Institute, a trusted resource for farmers and ranchers since 1945, and Certified Angus Beef, a brand known for its commitment to quality beef, the organizations have announced the launch of Land Stewardship, a free, fully online educational program offering livestock producers tools for improving land health and productivity through grazing management.

Participants gain valuable insights into grazing land stewardship through a principles-based approach relevant for small-to-large producers and applicable across all grasslands and grazing systems.

Land Stewardship, built by and developed for livestock producers, provides a self-paced learning experience to meet the needs of busy farmers and ranchers who need the flexibility of an on-demand program. Additional benefits include a certificate of completion, a personalized action plan, and discounted pricing on the Haney Soil Test and Noble's suite of ranch management education programming.

Land Stewardship embodies CAB and Noble's emphasis on bettering the environment through improved land management. The course promotes the mindset of leaving grazing lands better than they were found and investing in the open grasslands where cattle are raised to protect our vital ecosystems and natural resources.

"As cattle producers, land stewardship is engrained in our very being, as is animal husbandry and stockmanship," said Hugh Aljoe, director of ranches, outreach and partnerships at Noble Research Institute. "In an industry that prides itself on continual improvement, the Land Stewardship course is an opportunity for cattle producers to assess their knowledge and understanding of grazing lands as the natural resource that the cattle industry is built upon."

Land Stewardship serves as a learning tool for livestock producers who are considering ways to enhance how they care for the land and its health, boost their operational investment and build a sustainable path to long-term success.

For more information about Land Stewardship and other courses from Noble Research Institute, visit www.noble.org/find-a-course/ .

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

For more information about Noble Research Institute, visit www.noble.org .

About Certified Angus Beef

Certified Angus Beef (CAB), a subsidiary of the American Angus Association, is a rancher-owned, not-for-profit business. With a mission to drive demand for registered Angus cattle, CAB works on behalf of cattle producers, creating value for quality-based beef production from the ranch to the rail. Based in Wooster, Ohio, the branded-beef program was the first of its kind and is the original Angus beef brand. To earn the logo, beef must meet our 10 quality standards, certifying that every bite is tender, juicy and full of flavor. For more information, visit www.CABcattle.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

