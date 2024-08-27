Noble Research Institute Develops New Course for Increasing Operation Profitability for U.S. Agricultural Producers

The inaugural Noble Profitability Essentials class will be held on Sept. 24-25, 2024, in Stillwater, Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Research Institute, working with farmers and ranchers since 1945, will offer its latest educational program, Noble Profitability Essentials, beginning in September 2024. The course curriculum will empower farmers and ranchers to evaluate their financial decisions and investments to maximize their operation's long-term profitability and resiliency.

Noble Profitability Essentials course facilitator Kacie Scherler leads attendees in a large group analysis activity during the beta class held on Noble Research Institute's Ardmore, Okla. campus Aug. 15-16, 2024. (Photo by Rob Mattson/Noble Research Institute)

The Noble Profitability Essentials program will kick off in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Sept. 24-25, 2024, at The Atherton Hotel, H103 Student Union OSU, Stillwater, OK, 74778. More information is available on the registration page here.

Through the two-day in-person Noble Profitability Essentials course, producers will gain resources to quickly analyze the performance of current and potential enterprises to understand how they contribute to their operation. This analysis can also reveal how changes can be made to increase their overall profitability.

Registration for all 2024 dates and locations for Noble Profitability Essentials is now open for:

"Noble Profitability Essentials provides producers tools to analyze their various enterprises to increase their profit, whether improving their gross margin, increasing turnover or decreasing overhead to improve their bottom line," said Kacie Scherler, regenerative ranching advisor at Noble Research Institute. "As a fifth-generation rancher, I've learned first-hand how important it is to understand how our financial decisions impact our operation, and this course sets the foundation for that."

Noble Profitability Essentials was developed in partnership with Ranch Management Consultants and incorporates content from their successful Ranching for Profit curriculum. Under this collaboration, Noble is furthering its goal of providing educational programming to guide and advance agricultural producers toward greater economic resiliency for their operations.

This is the fourth addition to Noble's suite of ranch management programs, which includes Noble Land Essentials, Noble Grazing Essentials and Business of Grazing.

To learn more about Noble Research Institute and its educational courses, please visit www.noble.org.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management education, serving as a trusted guide in land stewardship through education and mentorship of ranchers and farmers. Demonstrating our ongoing commitment to regenerating our nation's grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranch lands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

To learn more about Noble Research Institute, visit www.noble.org .

