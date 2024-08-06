Noble Research Institute Focuses on Grazing and Business with Latest Ranch Management Course

Business of Grazing will launch later this month with 2024 course offerings in Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas

ARDMORE, Okla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Research Institute has announced its newest educational program, Business of Grazing, launching Aug. 26-28, 2024, on Noble's campus in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Farmers and ranchers interested in attending at this location can register here.

Attendees of Noble Research Institute's July Business of Grazing Beta course, held in Ardmore, Okla., work through a group grazing plan activity.

Business of Grazing offers producers practical tools to align their grazing strategies with their business goals, make cost-effective water and fencing investments and develop a strategic grazing plan for their operation. Together, these tools present adaptive strategies to set their farm or ranch up for long-term success and improved profitability.

Registration is open for all 2024 Business of Grazing courses, including:

Aug. 26-28, 2024 , in Ardmore, Okla.

, in Sept. 23-25, 2024 , in Lincoln, Neb.

, in Oct. 15-17, 2024 , in Fort Worth, Texas

, in Nov. 6-8, 2024 , in Houston, Texas

"For many farmers and ranchers, discovering the thread that connects their profitability to their grazing and forage management is a light bulb moment," said Travis Jones, regenerative ranching advisor at Noble Research Institute. The Business of Grazing program is an avenue to help grazing operations be empowered to make the changes that will lead them to reach their long-term goals."

Noble has partnered with Ranch Management Consultants and grazing expert Jim Gerrish to develop the Business of Grazing program, incorporating content from the successful Ranching for Profit curriculum. The program combines proven approaches with real-world examples for an interactive learning experience to ensure attendees walk away with the tools and strategies needed to confidently implement what they've learned on their farms and ranches.

Business of Grazing marks the third addition to Noble's regenerative education series, which launched in 2023 with Noble Land Essentials and Noble Grazing Essentials.

"For the past 40 years, RMC has worked hand in hand with ranchers to make their operations the successful businesses they dream of," said Dallas Mount, owner of Ranch Management Consultants. "Noble's Business of Grazing course will help further the purpose that brought us this far – promoting healthy land, happy families and profitable businesses."

To learn more about Noble Research Institute and its educational programs, please visit www.noble.org.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit agricultural research organization, serving farmers and ranchers with research, education and mentorship for regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Since 1945, Noble Research Institute has been a leading, trusted resource in agricultural research and education dedicated to land stewardship. Demonstrating our ongoing commitment to regenerating our nation's grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

To learn more about Noble Research Institute, visit www.noble.org .

About Ranch Management Consultants

Ranch Management Consultants was founded in 1983 and, since that time, has been the premier business management school for agriculturists. Expert instructors bring practical experience that helps participants find real-world solutions to the challenges facing them and their operations. Participants learn proven tools and techniques that will increase their profit and increase their personal effectiveness.

To learn more about Ranch Management Consultants, visit https://ranchmanagement.com/.

