noblechairs Named Official Gaming Chair of Dignitas

Dignitas and noblechairs will collaborate to create an official co-branded gaming chair

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced a new partnership with noblechairs, a premium gaming chair manufacturer renowned for its sophisticated design and unmatched quality. noblechairs will become the Official Gaming Chair of Dignitas, solidifying the brand as a staple of esports.

Dignitas and noblechairs are set to unveil an exclusive co-branded gaming chair later this year. This marks the first Dignitas-branded gaming chair since 2018. The chair, a product of noblechairs' craftsmanship and insights from Dignitas' seasoned pro players and content creators, will deliver a comfortable and competitive gaming experience to fans. Dignitas fans will also receive discounts on noblechairs products.

As one of the most fan-centric organizations in esports, Dignitas will bring fans even closer to the competitive experience through this collaboration with noblechairs. Dignitas is fresh off a dominant performance in the FNCS Chapter 4 Season 3 Grand Finals, where Dignitas Fortnite took home 1st and 2nd place, becoming the first Fortnite organization to win back to back FNCS Championships. noblechairs will provide a pro-quality gaming experience to all of Dignitas' World Class players in Fortnite, League of Legends, and Rocket League. With several pre-existing premium gaming chair offerings at a range of prices, noblechairs is poised to provide more gamers around the globe with an elegant, ergonomic, and exciting gaming experience.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey alongside Dignitas, a true powerhouse in the esports realm. Just as players need the right tools for victory, we believe that top-tier gaming chairs form the cornerstone of a triumphant gaming experience," said Marian Stöhr, Head of Brand Marketing at PGW/noblechairs. "This partnership not only celebrates our shared passion for excellence but also showcases our commitment to fostering a new era of gaming comfort and style. With Dignitas' expertise and noblechairs' craftsmanship, we're poised to redefine standards and reshape the gaming future," added Antonina Pashchenko, Marketing Manager at PGW/noblechairs.

"Having the right equipment is paramount to our success, and chairs serve as the important foundation of one's gaming setup," said John Spiher, SVP of Partnerships at Dignitas and New Meta Entertainment. "We are honored to be working with noblechairs, and look forward to supporting our players better than ever. Together, we will collaborate on products that emphasize form and function, focusing both on comfort and driving culture forward."

To stay updated on the noblechairs x Dignitas collaboration and see other noblechairs products, visit www.noblechairs.com.

ABOUT noblechairs

Unparalleled quality and comfort - that is what noblechairs promise to anyone who spends a lot of time at a desk. Whether it's the classy design or excellent build quality, noblechairs will satisfy the refined taste. noblechairs are established as the best in ergonomic seating, with their premium and exclusive materials and elegant designs that blend into the office and gaming chairs, the brand offers a unique unmatched sitting experience.

Informed by the same design decisions as in high-class car seat manufacturing, for over 7 years noblechairs continuously redefines and incorporates the latest ergonomics and premium materials to fulfill its users' sophisticated needs.

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields four teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

