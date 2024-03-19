Nobu Residences Penthouse Sale Breaks Abu Dhabi Apartment Price Record at $37.3M

Nobu Hospitality Continues the Global Expansion of Nobu Residences with New Locations including Toronto, Al Marjan Island, Danang, Los Cabos, and Al Khobar

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality – the global lifestyle brand with Robert De Niro, Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper at its helm – in partnership with leading real estate developer, Aldar, announces the sale of an exclusive penthouse at Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi has hit a price record at $37.3M. The sale is key in the continued global expansion of Nobu Residences, with numerous properties in development in the Middle East, Europe, and US, in addition to the 12 residences already announced.

Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi

The three-bedroom penthouse, overlooking the pristine waters of Saadiyat Beach, covers an entire floor of the residential building and features an expansive terrace, private pool, personal wellness retreat and fitness studio. Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi also features one-to-three-bedroom apartments, penthouses, lofts, and Sky Villas along with a 125 key Nobu Hotel, Nobu restaurant and rooftop bar. The development will be completed in Q2 2027.

Situated within Saadiyat's Cultural District, the property grants access to the nearly completed Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and is within walking distance of Saadiyat Grove and Mamsha Al Saadiyat, offering an elegant waterfront promenade with more than 60,000 sqm of premium shopping, dining, and hospitality experiences.

Growth in the UAE capital is rocketing with a multitude of successful transactions at the development, including a four-bed duplex Sky Villa which recently sold for $35.4 million. Both the penthouse and Sky Villas at Nobu Residences offer the epitome of elevated living with personalised services and world-class amenities, mirroring the iconic Nobu experience found across its hospitality offerings. Residents are taken through a bespoke design journey with globally renowned consultancy, Studio PCH, to personalise interior architecture, selecting from a range of curated design finishes which showcase sophisticated contemporary craftsmanship, seamlessly blending Emirati and Japanese motifs.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said: "This milestone transaction at Nobu Residences not only sets a new benchmark for residential property in Abu Dhabi but also underscores the maturity of the real estate market.

Year on year, we are seeing healthy increases in both the volume and value of homes purchased, driven by supportive government policies and initiatives that have increased the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi as a place where people want to live and see real opportunity for investment. We expect this trend to continue as we bring some of the UAE's most luxurious lifestyle concepts to life on Saadiyat Island and across Abu Dhabi's prime locations."

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer at Nobu Hospitality, said: "Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the team at Aldar and the new residents, and we express our gratitude to everyone involved in achieving this remarkable milestone. With an exciting pipeline of locations, spanning from resort destinations to gateway cities, we are excited to be working with world-class developers, including Aldar, as we further expand our brand in the highly sought-after branded residences market. Our goal for new Nobu residents is to create unforgettable memories and experiences that carry lasting significance, recreating a distinct feeling for years to come."

In the upcoming years, Nobu Hospitality is poised to maintain an impressive trajectory with the launch of eleven additional branded residential projects across various countries. The opening of the Nobu Hotel Toronto and Residences this year marked the first sales of residences, which were notably sold in record time, attracting buyers from around the globe.

SOURCE Nobu Hospitality