NOL Universe Appoints Oliver Libutzki as Head of Global Business

Travel industry veteran who oversaw operations in over 20 countries at Agoda and Tourlane

Set to drive growth by creating synergies across overseas accommodations, packages, T&A, flights, and the inbound business

SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOL Universe (CEO Thomas Lee), the leading OTA in Korea, announced on the 18th that it has appointed Oliver Libutzki as its Head of Global Business to strengthen the company's global competitiveness.

In his new role, Libutzki will spearhead core travel-related operations to further enhance NOL Universe's global market position. He will oversee the overseas accommodations, packages, Tours & Activities (T&A), and flights businesses. His focus will be on creating synergies across these sectors, enhancing product competitiveness and operational efficiency, and establishing and executing mid-to-long-term strategies.

Furthermore, he will accelerate growth by leading the rapidly expanding inbound business. As the global spread of K-content drives a surge in demand for travel to Korea, Libutzki will formulate business strategies and expand overseas networks to capture this demand and provide global travelers with differentiated Korean experiences.

Libutzki was an early member of Agoda, where he served as Associate Vice President (AVP) overseeing business development—including product sourcing, supply, and market expansion—across regions such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and India. During his tenure at Agoda, he demonstrated exceptional capabilities in securing supply chains by establishing a direct contracting system, which led to the acquisition of over 150,000 directly contracted inventories in the Asia-Pacific region within just seven years.

Following Agoda, he led global expansion efforts at the Europe-based and Canada-based travel tech companies Tourlane and Hopper, respectively. At Tourlane, he drove the digitalization and AI transformation of the entire product supply and booking process, establishing the company as a major travel tech player in the region. At Hopper, he served as Vice President (VP), overseeing product supply in the Asia-Pacific region.

"I am thrilled to join NOL Universe, a company that is rapidly expanding its influence in the global market beyond Korea," said Oliver Libutzki, Head of Global Business at NOL Universe. "I look forward to being part of the process of innovating NOL Universe's global business and providing differentiated travel experiences to customers worldwide."

SOURCE NOL Universe