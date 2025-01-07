Nolan Painting Renews $1 Million Commitment to Community Organizations and Events Over the Next Decade

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nolan Painting, a leader in residential painting services in the Greater Philadelphia region, has renewed its philanthropic commitment to contribute $1 million over the next 10 years to support community organizations and nonprofits. Building on the success of its initial decade-long commitment in 2015, this pledge strengthens Nolan Painting's dedication to making a lasting, positive impact in the neighborhoods it serves through its "Nolan in the Neighborhood" initiative.

Photo Credit: Event Photographer Marikate Venuto. Nolan Painting team members Alex, Stefanos, and Milton at The Willows Park Preserve during an event in July, 2024.

Through the "Nolan in the Neighborhood" initiative, Nolan Painting sponsors and participates in events across Montgomery, Delaware, Philadelphia, Bucks, and Chester counties, including road races, park concerts, festivals, and service projects. The company supports nonprofits and youth sports teams with donations and auction items, and also promotes volunteerism by incentivizing employee engagement in activities like blood drives and environmental cleanups.

The renewed commitment comes on the heels of the annual Reindeer Romp, a 5k run organized by Nolan Painting and held each December to benefit the American Cancer Society. The Reindeer Romp is the culminating annual effort for Nolan Painting's community commitment, with Kevin Nolan, the company's founder, serving as race director, and 100 employee volunteers dedicating their time to the event. The 2024 Reindeer Romp marked a record fundraising year, raising $35,000 between race registrations and sponsorships. Since Nolan Painting became the presenting sponsor and organizer of the Reindeer Romp in the year 2000, the race has raised over $595,000 for the American Cancer Society.

"Our commitment to being the best in the business goes beyond providing exceptional service to our customers," said Jon Meyer, CEO and President of Nolan Painting. "We strive to be an active and positive force in the communities we work in. After successfully satisfying our initial 10-year commitment, this renewed pledge of $1 million over the next decade reflects our continued dedication to making a positive impact and supporting the causes that matter to our employees and customers."

The "Nolan in the Neighborhood" initiative highlights Nolan Painting's belief that successful businesses have a responsibility to invest in the communities where they live and work. Over the years, the company has built a legacy of community involvement, with contributions that go beyond financial support to include hands-on participation and employee volunteerism.

For more information about Nolan Painting's community initiatives, visit www.nolanpainting.com/nolan-in-the-neighborhood .

About Nolan Painting

Founded in 1979, Nolan Painting has served the Greater Philadelphia region for over 45 years and is regarded as an industry leader. Nolan Painters are full-time, trained employees, not subcontractors. The company's core values are: transparency, accountability, friendliness, and being a best place to work. Nolan Painting specializes in interior and exterior painting, cabinet painting, and carpentry services, and also offers complimentary color consultations to customers.

