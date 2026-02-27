Noma AI Security Integrates with New Extended Plan for AWS Security Hub

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noma Security, a provider of AI Security, announced that their comprehensive AI Security platform is now available through the Extended plan in AWS Security Hub, Amazon Web Services' unified security solution. This integration enables customers to secure and protect their AI innovations across the entire environment, from Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker workloads to third-party AI applications and developer-deployed agents, by combining continuous AI discovery and posture management, automated red teaming, and real-time runtime protection in a single platform. Customers can access Noma through a single-vendor experience with one contract, one bill, consolidated support, and flexible pricing through AWS.

AWS Security Hub Extended plan delivers curated enterprise security solutions from AWS and partners with simplified purchasing. It streamlines procurement through a single-vendor experience – one contract, one bill, consolidated support, and flexible pricing. Security Hub Extended plan brings together the best of AWS detection services and curated partner solutions from endpoint and identity to security operations and artificial intelligence. These solutions enable defense-in-depth across your organization while simplifying deployment.

"AWS Security Hub Extended plan delivers what enterprises building with AI need most: purpose-built security that's embedded directly into their existing security operations," said Niv Braun, CEO and Co-Founder of Noma. "By integrating Noma's AI security platform with Security Hub Extended plan, customers can discover every AI asset in their environment, proactively test for vulnerabilities, and protect AI workloads in real time, all activated from their Security Hub console. When the world's largest cloud provider creates a dedicated AI Security category and selects Noma as the partner, that is the strongest possible validation that purpose-built AI security is what the market demands."

"Noma Security clearly understands what is needed to implement a robust AI security program that addresses the unique and evolving needs of AI. They are always available, worked with us to address multiple use cases and challenges, and dedicated time and resources to teaching our team." Scott Roberts, CISO, UiPath.

Availability

The Extended Plan for AWS Security Hub is immediately available in all commercial AWS regions. AWS customers can activate Noma's AI security platform directly from their Security Hub console.

Noma will be demonstrating the Security Hub Extended plan integration live at RSA Conference 2026 (March 23-26, San Francisco), in booth 1261. To learn more visit https://noma.security/lp/rsac26/

About Noma Security

Noma Security is the enterprise AI security platform that enables organizations to discover, secure, and protect their AI assets from development through production. Purpose-built for the unique challenges of securing AI and autonomous agents, Noma provides comprehensive coverage through AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Red Teaming, and AI Runtime Protection, all powered by shared AI-native context that delivers superior accuracy and actionable insights. Backed by $132M in total funding and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Noma is the only independent, dedicated AI security platform built to secure AI at enterprise scale. Learn more at noma.security .

