Noma Security Appoints Ted Plumis as VP of Global Channel and Alliances to Accelerate Global Partner Strategy and Programs

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noma Security , the leading agentic AI security company, today announced the appointment of Ted Plumis to the company's executive team. Plumis will be joining as the company's VP of Global Channel and Alliances. This strategic hire reflects Noma's commitment to building a world‑class leadership team as the company scales to meet growing global demand for enterprise AI security.

"Ted is one of the most accomplished channel and go‑to‑market leaders in the cybersecurity industry," said Niv Braun, CEO and Co‑Founder of Noma Security. "His decades of experience building high‑performing partner ecosystems at companies like Exabeam, Imperva, and Q1 Labs make him an ideal leader to accelerate Noma's channel‑driven growth strategy."

Plumis brings more than 25 years of experience across global sales, channels, alliances, and corporate development roles in cybersecurity. He has held senior leadership positions with major industry players including Exabeam, where he served as Senior Vice President and helped scale the company from pre‑revenue to surpassing $200M ARR and achieving leadership in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Prior to Exabeam, Plumis led worldwide channel and service provider sales at Imperva, where he doubled year‑over‑year channel revenue. His background also includes leadership positions at Q1 Labs, ArcSight, Secure Computing, and IBM.

"Channel partners are essential to driving secure AI adoption at scale," said Plumis. "Noma is defining a new category in security for AI, and the opportunity to build a global partner ecosystem around this technology is incredibly compelling. I'm thrilled to join a team that is solving one of the most important security challenges of our time."

As VP of Global Channel and Alliances, Plumis will lead Noma Security's global channel strategy, expand routes to market across MSSPs, global systems integrators, and technology alliance partners, and build the programs that enable partners to deliver AI security to enterprise customers worldwide. The hire comes as Noma scales to meet surging enterprise demand for agentic AI security, following the company's $100M Series B and rapid expansion across Fortune 500 accounts in financial services, life sciences, retail, and technology.

To learn how Noma Security can help your team secure agentic AI, everywhere:

Request a demo of the Noma Security platform: https://noma.security/lp/demo

Meet members of the Noma Security executive and product teams at Black Hat USA 2025: https://noma.security/lp/secure-ai-at-black-hat-usa-2025/

About Noma Security

Noma Security is the unified AI agent security platform giving enterprise organizations the confidence to rapidly adopt AI innovation at scale. Noma Security uniquely helps cybersecurity teams control AI risk through continuous AI discovery, AI security posture management and risk prioritization, and AI red teaming and runtime protection. Backed by Evolution Equity Partners, Ballistic Ventures, Glilot Capital, Cyber Club London, Databricks Ventures and SVCI, Noma Security is widely adopted by Fortune 500 customers and has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in AI trust, risk and security management (AI TRiSM). Learn more at https://noma.security and follow us on Linkedin .

Media Contact

Sena McGrand

ICR for Noma Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Noma Security