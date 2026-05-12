Noma Security Named to Rising in Cyber 2026 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups

CISO-Voted List Recognizes the 30 Private Cybersecurity Companies Shaping Enterprise Security in the Age of AI

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noma Security, The market leader in securing AI, agents, and whatever comes next, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2026, an independent annual list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the 30 most promising private cybersecurity startups. Now in its third year, Rising in Cyber has become a trusted signal of what is actually moving the needle in enterprise security.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber honorees are selected through voting by 150 active CISOs and senior security executives; the result is a reliable signal of what security teams are actually adopting to address their most urgent challenges.

Noma Security joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $6.9 billion, according to PitchBook, and is defining the next generation of cybersecurity across critical areas, including identity and access management, agentic AI security, security operations, and application Defense.

The 2026 honorees were named alongside the release of the Rising in Cyber 2026 Report, produced in collaboration with Morgan Stanley. The report draws on CISO survey data and market analysis to map how the cybersecurity industry is evolving from AI agents reshaping security operations to a historic surge in strategic M&A, and separates signal from noise for investors, operators, and security leaders.

"Security is now moving from a constraint to an enabler on how fast AI can actually scale inside the enterprise. The 150 CISOs who voted on this list understand that better than anyone," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. "Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber honorees for earning their trust."

Honorees will be recognized at a private event on May 12 at the New York Stock Exchange in San Francisco alongside top security leaders and investors.

"Being named to Rising in Cyber 2026 and voted by the CISOs who are living this challenge every day is very meaningful to us. Enterprises are racing to adopt AI and agentic AI, and AI security can no longer be an afterthought. Noma was built to give security teams the visibility, control, and confidence to scale without compromise. This recognition validates what our customers already know: comprehensive AI security is not just on the horizon - it's here, and we're building it."

Niv Braun, CEO and Co-Founder, Noma Security

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2026, visit www.notablecap.com/risingincyber.

About Noma Security

Noma is an AI security platform that helps enterprises discover, govern, and protect AI agents across every environment where they run. Noma covers homegrown applications on AWS Bedrock and Azure, SaaS agent platforms like Microsoft Copilot Studio and Salesforce AgentForce, and coding assistants and MCP servers on developer machines. Four products in one platform: discovery and posture (AI-SPM), access control, adversarial testing (Red Teaming), and runtime detection and response (AI-DR). Backed by $130M+ in funding. AWS, Microsoft, and Databricks are strategic partners. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, pharma, insurance, and technology

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber is an annual list and research initiative that recognizes the most promising private cybersecurity companies, as selected by nearly 150 practicing CISOs and cybersecurity executives. For more information about the Rising in Cyber list, report, and methodology, visit www.risingincyber.com.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is named for the founders we invest with, the ideas they pursue, and the companies they build. An early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in the U.S., Notable brings a global perspective to cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, commerce, and AI, investing across the U.S., Israel, Europe, and select go-global markets.

Notable Capital's portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Browserbase, Drata, fal, Handshake, Quince, Slack, Square, Vercel, Wispr, and more. More information at www.notablecap.com.

Contact:

ICR for Noma Security

[email protected]

Christine Hinton, Notable Capital

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +1 415.939.0139

SOURCE Noma Security