NOMAD honored with circle of excellence award from Aires

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is delighted to announce they have received the Circle of Excellence Award from Aires Relocation. This honor was bestowed by Aires for Nomad's provision of superior service to the Aires client base, and for achieving top level service delivery scores.

Considered an essential business, Nomad Temporary Housing has continued to deliver the highest level temporary accommodations service experience in the industry, even during a pandemic year like 2020. The Aires team, led by Joleen Lauffer and Brad Stevenson, state, "We know it is not an easy feat! Your superior results help us to ensure overall client satisfaction. We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge your accomplishment. Well done!" Nomad has been providing temporary housing solutions to Aires for more than ten years.

About Nomad: Nomad employs a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that provides a 100% unbiased sourcing platform of more than 1,800 temporary housing brands on a worldwide basis. Not a broker, Nomad manages the stay from start to finish, with a single point of contact for clients and guests. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. For more information, visit www.nomadtemphousing.com

