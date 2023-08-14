Nomad Internet Unveils Nomad Prime Store: An Exclusive Members-Only Hub Offering the Most Advanced Internet Products and Rewarding Experiences

News provided by

Nomad Internet

14 Aug, 2023, 09:04 ET

BULVERDE, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Internet, a leading provider of internet services, today announced the launch of the Nomad Prime Store, an innovative platform that offers Nomad Members exclusive access to advanced internet products, service enhancements, plan upgrades, limited edition items, and a chance to receive free internet for life.

The Nomad Prime Store houses four categories of unique Nomad Products:

Nomad Prime Store
  1. Free Internet for Life
  2. Nomad Speed Boost
  3. Early Access Products
  4. Limited Edition Products

With this exciting venture, Nomad Internet continues to disrupt the industry, providing its members with exclusive access to the most advanced internet technologies before they hit the general market.

"The Nomad Prime Store is designed with our valued members in mind. It's a platform where they can enjoy a host of exclusive benefits and earn rewards," said Robyn Weber, Nomad Internet CEO. "Our goal is to elevate our members' internet experience, while also bringing them into the heart of our innovation process with our Early Access Products."

Nomad Prime Store transactions are conducted using Nomad Prime Points, an exclusive digital currency earned through members' activity and referrals. In a bold move, Nomad Prime Points are not available for purchase, instead, they are earned by active Nomad members.

Among the innovative offerings is the Free Internet for Life program. By referring five people to Nomad Internet services, members can secure their internet services for life, completely free of charge. This initiative encourages the growth of the Nomad community and rewards those who contribute to its expansion.

Nomad Speed Boost provides another exciting benefit, offering members an enhanced internet experience with access to additional networks and speed enhancements not available to the general public. With Speed Boost, Nomad Internet will offer speeds of over 400 Mbps, and later this year, they plan to test speed boosts of up to 1,000 Mbps.

The Early Access Products and Limited Edition Products offer members access to in-development, cutting-edge technology, and exclusive, limited-stock items. One such product is the Nomad Titan, slated to be the world's most powerful mobile modem.

"With the launch of the Nomad Prime Store, we are excited to empower our members with the best wireless and internet technologies on the planet, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve," added Robyn Weber.

For more information about Nomad Internet and the Nomad Prime Store, visit www.nomadinternet.com.

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is a leading provider of internet services, committed to bringing reliable, high-speed internet to all corners of the country. Through continuous innovation and a focus on customer satisfaction, Nomad Internet seeks to redefine the Internet experience.

Press Contact:

Robyn Weber
media@nomadinternet.com
+1 385 257 2809

SOURCE Nomad Internet

