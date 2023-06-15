Nomad Temporary Housing Is Awarded the BristolNet Moment of Truth Award from Bristol Global Mobility

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is delighted to share that it has earned the BristolNet Moment of Truth Award from Bristol Global Mobility. This honor is in recognition of a moment in time in which Nomad truly went above and beyond the normal call of duty in the name of stellar customer service. A longtime strategic partner for Bristol Global Mobility, Nomad has consistently exhibited a client first mentality. This translates well to Bristol's philosophy of Connect vs. Control and having authentic and meaningful connections and relationships.

Karl Thuge, President at Nomad states, "Bristol really takes a broad approach to its partnership with Nomad; its client services and supply chain teams, and the leadership group all contribute to the strong relationship between our organizations. The acute focus that we all have on the client is illustrated daily by the service delivery we provide."

About Nomad: Nomad employs a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes our industry-leading Nomad Direct sourcing platform to access more than 3,000 vetted partners worldwide. We offer a single point of contact and end to end management of a client's worldwide housing needs. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. Nomad has global offices in San Diego, Phoenix, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

For more information, please visit www.nomadtemphousing.com.

About Bristol Global Mobility: A premier, privately-owned, full- service relocation management company, Bristol was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, USA. Bristol's relationship centered philosophy fuels its ability to provide innovative mobility solutions and built to last engagements with all process constituents.

