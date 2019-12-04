Nomad Temporary Housing Wins "Open Minded Partner Award" from Crown Relocations

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is pleased to announce that it has earned the 2019 Open Minded Partner Award. This Crown Relocations award recognizes the Service Partner who best exemplifies Crown's commitment to be "the most innovative and inventive, constantly thinking of new ways to improve the business."

Being "open minded" is a core value for Crown. Crown shared that Nomad was specifically selected by Crown employees because of our commitment to "Overcome challenges by embracing them with open and inventive minds." This category awarded Nomad's ability to achieve results, mirroring Crown's commitment "Whether it's using innovative techniques or adapting the way we work, we're constantly thinking of new ways to achieve more for all."

This is the 34th industry award Nomad has received in the last five years. "Nomad is honored to be recognized by Crown Relocations with this Open Minded Award," said Karl Thuge, Partner, Nomad Temporary Housing. "Our commitment to innovation and creative temporary housing solutions could not be achieved without the incredible work of our Nomad staff around the world, and our fine certified housing partners."

About Nomad: Employing a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes our industry-leading Nomad Direct sourcing platform to access more than 1,000 vetted partners worldwide, Nomad offers a single point of contact and full management of a client's worldwide housing needs. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. For more information, please visit www.nomadtemphousing.com .

