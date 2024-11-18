Nomination Period Opens for the 24th Annual Citadel Heart of Learning Awards

Citadel Credit Union

Nov 18, 2024, 09:45 ET

Online submission forms nominating local teachers, as well as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook video submissions, to be accepted through January 15, 2025

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union announced today the nomination period for its 24-year Citadel Heart of Learning Awards program has officially begun and will remain open through January 15, 2025.

The program honors local teachers throughout the region in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties who go above and beyond for their students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Learn more about this program and nominate an outstanding teacher at CitadelBanking.com/Nominate.
Citadel Heart of Learning Award winners.
Nominations are accepted at CitadelBanking.com/Nominate. Posters will be provided in schools across the area with QR codes directly linking to the form. In addition to a written nomination form, Citadel will accept video nominations on TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook, tagging @citadelcreditunion on TikTok or @CitadelBanking on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag #CitadelHeartofLearning.

Winners will be announced in May 2025 and will receive a total of $80,000+ in grants and awards, along with a heart-shaped, glass-blown trophy. The schools of the six Grand Prize Winners will be awarded $5,000 in funds. Last program year, Citadel reached a milestone of over $500,000 in grants awarded to the winners, enabling them to enhance their classrooms with new resources aimed at fostering educational excellence.

"Recognizing and celebrating educators who make a difference in the lives of young people throughout the Greater Philadelphia area is an honor to all of us at Citadel," said Bill Brown, President & CEO, Citadel Credit Union. "As one of our key Citadel Cares pillars, Citadel's commitment to education aligns well with our responsibility of helping to improve the financial well-being of those in our community, and we are thrilled and humbled to give back to these impactful individuals year after year."

The Citadel Heart of Learning Awards program is one of Citadel's longest-standing initiatives, officially founded in partnership with the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) to recognize local teachers who show dedication and go above and beyond, in and out of the classroom. Throughout the program's history, over 400 teachers have been awarded out of thousands of nominations received each year.

Citadel takes pride in its longstanding commitment to giving back and enriching the communities it serves. Through the Citadel Cares program, Citadel offers financial support and volunteer assistance to numerous non-profits and charities across Greater Philadelphia. With a focus on fostering meaningful impact and resilience, Citadel's efforts are guided by four key pillars: Financial Literacy, Education, Community & Economic Development, and Health & Wellness.

Complete eligibility information and details can be found at CitadelBanking.com/Nominate.

About Citadel Credit Union
Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 260,000 members. At over $6.0 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union and a certified 2022 Great Place to Work. In addition, Citadel has been named one of the best performing credit unions in the nation by SNL Financial. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com. 

Citadel    ∙   520 Eagleview Boulevard   ∙   Exton, PA 19341   ∙   (800) 666-0191   ∙   CitadelBanking.com 

