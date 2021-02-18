Nominations Announced for the 2021 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Awards to be Presented on April 3, 2021

There is a TIE in three categories: Feature-Length Motion Picture - Best Special Make-Up Effects; Television Series, New Media Series - Best Contemporary Make-Up; Television Series, New Media Series - Best Period/Character Make-Up

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 8th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards representing a spectrum of outstanding achievements in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater. 

Winners will be honored at the reimagined virtual gala on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Today's announcement was made by MUAHS President Julie Socash. For tickets: CLICK HERE

THE NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS ARE:

1.  FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Bill & Ted Face the Music
     Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
     Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 
     Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek

The Prom
     Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes

Promising Young Woman 
     Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher

2.  FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Bill & Ted Face the Music 
     Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice

Hillbilly Elegy
     Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 
     Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young

Mank
     Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim

Mulan 
     Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James MacKinnon 

3.  FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects **TIE**

Bill & Ted Face the Music
     Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley

Hillbilly Elegy
     Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess

Mulan
     Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick 

Pinocchio
     Mark Coulier

The United States vs. Billie Holiday
     Adrian Morot

Wonder Woman 1984
     Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier

4.  FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Bill & Ted Face the Music 
     Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin 

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
     Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 
     Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely  

The Prom
     Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka'Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland

Promising Young Woman 
     Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham

5.  FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Hillbilly Elegy 
     Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
     Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams

Mank
     Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff

Mulan
     Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
     Sharon Martin, Kat Fa 

6.  TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES                       

     **TIE** Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dead to Me
     Jacqueline Knowlton, Toryn Reed, Kim Greene, Liz Lash

Grace and Frankie
     Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita De Haven,

Ozark                                                    
     Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Susan Reilly Lehane

RuPaul's Drag Race
     Natasha Marcelina, Jen Fregozo

Schitt's Creek
     Candice Ornstein, Kerry Vaughan

Westworld
     Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke

7.  TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES  

     **TIE** Best Period and/or Character Make-Up 

Bridgerton
     Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Claire Matthews, Louise Bannell

The Crown
     Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,

Hollywood
     Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez

The Mandalorian
     Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Carlton Coleman   

Perry Mason                      
     Christien Tinsley, Corinne Foster, Steve Costanza, Gerry Quist

The Queen's Gambit 
     Daniel Parker

8.  TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES             

     Best Special Make-Up Effects

Hollywood 
     Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez

Lovecraft Country
     Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais

The Mandalorian 
     Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard

Star Trek: Picard
     James MacKinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Vincent Van Dyke

Westworld         
     Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz 

9.  TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES             

     Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Empire
     Melissa Forney, Nolan Kelly, Al Payne, Sterfon Demings

Grace and Frankie
     Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams 

Ozark 
     Rita Parillo, Anna Hilton, Tanya Walker

RuPaul's Drag Race
     Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall

Schitt's Creek
     Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys

10.  TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

     Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Bridgerton
     Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper

The Crown
     Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, 

Hollywood
     Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo

The Queen's Gambit
     Daniel Parker

Ratched 
     Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Dawn Victoria Dudley 

11.  TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

     Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dancing with the Stars 
     Zena S. Green, Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Victor Del Castillo

Killing Eve Season 3 
     Juliette Tomes, Amy Brand

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special 
     Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Kristofer Buckle, James MacKinnon

The Oscars
     Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Jennifer Aspinall, James MacKinnon

Saturday Night Live 
     Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

12.   TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

     Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel 
     LaLette Littlejohn, Christopher Pizzarelli, Dorota Zajac

Saturday Night Live 
     Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani

Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular 
     Rebecca DeHerrera, Pam Farmer, Rebecca Lee Castro, Karen Knopp

Sylvie's Love
     Angela Wells, Angel Radefeld-Wright, Brigitte Hennech

Uncle Frank 
     Lindsay Irish Desarno, Diane Heller

13.  TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION          

     Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars 
     Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard

Euphoria "Trouble Don't Last Always" 
     Melanie Smith, Kaity Licina,

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special 
     Jayson Medina, Abraham Esparza, Nicole Walpert, Brian Steven Banks

Saturday Night Live/ Adele as Host
     Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher

The Voice
     Jerilynn Stephens, Danilo Dixon, Roberto Ramos, Robert "LaMarr" Randall

14.  TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION           

     Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel 
     Etheline Joseph, Yasmine Crosdale, Tenika Smith

Godmothered 
     Melissa Yonkey, Susan Buffington, Marie Larkin

Hamilton 
     Frederick Waggoner

Saturday Night Live /Kristen Wiig as Host 
     Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher

Sylvie's Love 
     Carla Joi Farmer, Linda Villalobos, Lillie Frierson, Stacey Morris 

15.   DAYTIME TELEVISION - Best Make-Up

The Bold and the Beautiful 
     Christine Lai Johnson, Stacey Alfano, James Elle 

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 
     Dionne Wynn

The Kelly Clarkson Show
     Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, John Foster

The Real 
     Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

The Young and the Restless
     Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer, Kelsey Collins

16.   DAYTIME TELEVISION - Best Hair Styling

The Bold and the Beautiful 
     Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen, Christina Joseph

The Kelly Clarkson Show 
     Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

The Young and the Restless 
     Adriana Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriquez. Jackie Zavala

The Real  
     Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dobson, Noogie Thai

Dr. Phil "From Tech Genius to Unmotivated Mess"         
     Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones  

17.  CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING - Best Make-Up

All That
     Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld

The Baby-Sitters Club 
     Zabrina Matiru, Darah Wyant, Lindsey Pilkey

Danger Force
     Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

Henry Danger
     Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Robert Maverick

Sesame Street
     Jane DiPersio

18.  CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING - Best Hair Styling

All That
     Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax

The Baby-Sitters Club 
     Florence Cepeda, Sasha Carnovale,

Danger Force
     Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

Ghostwriter
     Liz Roelands

Sesame Street
     Jacqueline Payne

19.  COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - Best Make-Up

Bud Light Super Bowl LV "Post Malone" 
     Linda Barcojo, Kentaro Yano

Capitol One "John Travolta Santa/Hungry Man" 
     Michael Ornelaz, Richard Redlefsen

Justin Bieber "Anyone" 
     Julie Hassett, Ally McGillicuddy, Kevin Haney, VyVy Tran

Lady Gaga "911"
     Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash

The Weeknd "In Your Eyes"
     Koji Ohmura, Shelby Smith

20.  COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - Best Hair Styling

Frito-Lays "My Favorite Things" 
     Craig Gangi

Mountain Dew Zero "Bryan Cranston"
     Vitto Trotta

Rufus Wainwright "Devils and Angels"
     Sean James

Ozzy Osbourne "Under the Graveyard"
     Melissa Yonkey, Troy Zestos

Workout/State Farm "Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro" 
     Stacey Morris

21.  THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) - Best Hair Styling

Frozen - Live at the Hyperion 
     Erin Zachary 

Frozen 
     Suzanne Storey, Elaine Jarblanski, Chanthy Orellana

Hamilton (And Peggy Company)
     Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child 
     Vicky Martinez, Sophia Robinson, Jason Torres

Little Shop of Horrors
     Sharon Peng, Jenny Maupin

As previously announced, Matthew Mungle, Oscar® and Emmy®- winning make-up artist, and Terry Baliel, Emmy®-winning hair stylist, will receive the 2021 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring their extraordinary spectrum of acclaimed work, exceptional contributions to the motion picture arts and sciences, and outstanding service to their union and the entertainment industry. The Distinguished Artisan award will be announced shortly. Final ballot on-line voting begins on Friday, March 5, 2021 on www.local706.org, and closes on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Winners will be announced at the virtual 8th Annual MUAHS Awards Gala on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

ABOUT LOCAL 706:
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,400 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

