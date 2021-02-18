Nominations Announced for the 2021 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
Awards to be Presented on April 3, 2021
There is a TIE in three categories: Feature-Length Motion Picture - Best Special Make-Up Effects; Television Series, New Media Series - Best Contemporary Make-Up; Television Series, New Media Series - Best Period/Character Make-Up
Feb 18, 2021, 08:17 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 8th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards representing a spectrum of outstanding achievements in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.
Winners will be honored at the reimagined virtual gala on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Today's announcement was made by MUAHS President Julie Socash. For tickets: CLICK HERE
THE NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS ARE:
1. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek
The Prom
Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes
Promising Young Woman
Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher
2. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice
Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young
Mank
Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim
Mulan
Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James MacKinnon
3. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects **TIE**
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley
Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess
Mulan
Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick
Pinocchio
Mark Coulier
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Adrian Morot
Wonder Woman 1984
Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier
4. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely
The Prom
Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka'Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland
Promising Young Woman
Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham
5. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Hillbilly Elegy
Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams
Mank
Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff
Mulan
Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Sharon Martin, Kat Fa
6. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES
**TIE** Best Contemporary Make-Up
Dead to Me
Jacqueline Knowlton, Toryn Reed, Kim Greene, Liz Lash
Grace and Frankie
Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita De Haven,
Ozark
Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Susan Reilly Lehane
RuPaul's Drag Race
Natasha Marcelina, Jen Fregozo
Schitt's Creek
Candice Ornstein, Kerry Vaughan
Westworld
Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke
7. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES
**TIE** Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Bridgerton
Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Claire Matthews, Louise Bannell
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,
Hollywood
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez
The Mandalorian
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Carlton Coleman
Perry Mason
Christien Tinsley, Corinne Foster, Steve Costanza, Gerry Quist
The Queen's Gambit
Daniel Parker
8. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Special Make-Up Effects
Hollywood
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez
Lovecraft Country
Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais
The Mandalorian
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard
Star Trek: Picard
James MacKinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Vincent Van Dyke
Westworld
Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz
9. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Empire
Melissa Forney, Nolan Kelly, Al Payne, Sterfon Demings
Grace and Frankie
Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
Ozark
Rita Parillo, Anna Hilton, Tanya Walker
RuPaul's Drag Race
Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall
Schitt's Creek
Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys
10. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Bridgerton
Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,
Hollywood
Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo
The Queen's Gambit
Daniel Parker
Ratched
Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Dawn Victoria Dudley
11. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Dancing with the Stars
Zena S. Green, Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Victor Del Castillo
Killing Eve Season 3
Juliette Tomes, Amy Brand
Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special
Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Kristofer Buckle, James MacKinnon
The Oscars
Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Jennifer Aspinall, James MacKinnon
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
12. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
LaLette Littlejohn, Christopher Pizzarelli, Dorota Zajac
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani
Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
Rebecca DeHerrera, Pam Farmer, Rebecca Lee Castro, Karen Knopp
Sylvie's Love
Angela Wells, Angel Radefeld-Wright, Brigitte Hennech
Uncle Frank
Lindsay Irish Desarno, Diane Heller
13. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard
Euphoria "Trouble Don't Last Always"
Melanie Smith, Kaity Licina,
Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special
Jayson Medina, Abraham Esparza, Nicole Walpert, Brian Steven Banks
Saturday Night Live/ Adele as Host
Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher
The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Danilo Dixon, Roberto Ramos, Robert "LaMarr" Randall
14. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Etheline Joseph, Yasmine Crosdale, Tenika Smith
Godmothered
Melissa Yonkey, Susan Buffington, Marie Larkin
Hamilton
Frederick Waggoner
Saturday Night Live /Kristen Wiig as Host
Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher
Sylvie's Love
Carla Joi Farmer, Linda Villalobos, Lillie Frierson, Stacey Morris
15. DAYTIME TELEVISION - Best Make-Up
The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai Johnson, Stacey Alfano, James Elle
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Dionne Wynn
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, John Foster
The Real
Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton
The Young and the Restless
Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer, Kelsey Collins
16. DAYTIME TELEVISION - Best Hair Styling
The Bold and the Beautiful
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen, Christina Joseph
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland
The Young and the Restless
Adriana Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriquez. Jackie Zavala
The Real
Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dobson, Noogie Thai
Dr. Phil "From Tech Genius to Unmotivated Mess"
Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones
17. CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING - Best Make-Up
All That
Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld
The Baby-Sitters Club
Zabrina Matiru, Darah Wyant, Lindsey Pilkey
Danger Force
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine
Henry Danger
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Robert Maverick
Sesame Street
Jane DiPersio
18. CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING - Best Hair Styling
All That
Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax
The Baby-Sitters Club
Florence Cepeda, Sasha Carnovale,
Danger Force
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz
Ghostwriter
Liz Roelands
Sesame Street
Jacqueline Payne
19. COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - Best Make-Up
Bud Light Super Bowl LV "Post Malone"
Linda Barcojo, Kentaro Yano
Capitol One "John Travolta Santa/Hungry Man"
Michael Ornelaz, Richard Redlefsen
Justin Bieber "Anyone"
Julie Hassett, Ally McGillicuddy, Kevin Haney, VyVy Tran
Lady Gaga "911"
Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash
The Weeknd "In Your Eyes"
Koji Ohmura, Shelby Smith
20. COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - Best Hair Styling
Frito-Lays "My Favorite Things"
Craig Gangi
Mountain Dew Zero "Bryan Cranston"
Vitto Trotta
Rufus Wainwright "Devils and Angels"
Sean James
Ozzy Osbourne "Under the Graveyard"
Melissa Yonkey, Troy Zestos
Workout/State Farm "Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro"
Stacey Morris
21. THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) - Best Hair Styling
Frozen - Live at the Hyperion
Erin Zachary
Frozen
Suzanne Storey, Elaine Jarblanski, Chanthy Orellana
Hamilton (And Peggy Company)
Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Vicky Martinez, Sophia Robinson, Jason Torres
Little Shop of Horrors
Sharon Peng, Jenny Maupin
As previously announced, Matthew Mungle, Oscar® and Emmy®- winning make-up artist, and Terry Baliel, Emmy®-winning hair stylist, will receive the 2021 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring their extraordinary spectrum of acclaimed work, exceptional contributions to the motion picture arts and sciences, and outstanding service to their union and the entertainment industry. The Distinguished Artisan award will be announced shortly. Final ballot on-line voting begins on Friday, March 5, 2021 on www.local706.org, and closes on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Winners will be announced at the virtual 8th Annual MUAHS Awards Gala on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylist Guild Awards is proud to be sponsored by Presenting Sponsor: HASK Beauty; Sapphire Sponsors: Nigel Beauty, Schwarzkopf Professional; Silver Sponsor: Skindinavia; Media Sponsors: Variety, InStyle, ON MAKEUP Magazine and SHOOT.
Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at (818) 295-3933, email: [email protected].
ABOUT LOCAL 706:
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,400 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.
PRESS CONTACTS:
Cheri Warner • Erick Yamagata • Weissman/Markovitz Communications
818.760.8995 • [email protected]
SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:
Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media
310.207.4410 • [email protected]
For sponsorship information: click
SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)
Share this article