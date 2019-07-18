Nominations Announced for the 6th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominees for the 6th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards were announced today by LMGI President Mike Fantasia. The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals and film commissions in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. With the change in date of this year's LMGI Awards from April to September, the 6th Annual LMGI Awards timeline is unique in that there is an 18-month calendar of eligibility. Productions that were first released between January 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019 are eligible. Winners will be revealed during the formal ceremony on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Broad Theatre in Santa Monica.

Location Managers Guild International

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 6th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story- FX Networks

Chernobyl - HBO

Game of Thrones - HBO

The Man in High Castle – Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime Video

Westworld - HBO

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Killing Eve - BBC America

Mayans M.C. - FX Networks

Mystery Road – Bunya Productions

The OA - Netflix

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan – Amazon Prime Video

The Widow – Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features

Cold War- Amazon Studios

The Favourite - Fox Searchlight Productions

The Highwaymen - Netflix

Roma - Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros.

Girl in the Spider Web - Sony Pictures

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum - Summit Entertainment

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote - Screen Media

Mission Impossible – Fallout - Paramount Pictures

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Dream Crazy (Nike) – Park Pictures

Nujeen Mustafa (National Geographic) -72andSunny

Organic Food for All (Penny) - Film GmbH, Emote Productions

Trust (South India Bank) - Panda Films

Huawei See More / P20 (Gal Gadot) - Hero Productions Iceland

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Buffalo, Niagara NY

Cambridge, Canada

Humboldt County, CA

New South Wales

New Zealand

As previously announced, acclaimed Oscar®-nominated director Peter Weir (Witness, Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show, Master and Commander) will receive the Eva Monley Award, which recognizes and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals. Location Manager Michael J. Meehan (Dead Poets Society, The Perfect Storm, Pirates of the Caribbean, Master and Commander) will receive the 2019 LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award. Additional honorary award recipients and award presenters will be announced in the near future.

