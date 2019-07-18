Nominations Announced for the 6th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards
Jul 18, 2019, 08:27 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominees for the 6th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards were announced today by LMGI President Mike Fantasia. The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals and film commissions in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. With the change in date of this year's LMGI Awards from April to September, the 6th Annual LMGI Awards timeline is unique in that there is an 18-month calendar of eligibility. Productions that were first released between January 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019 are eligible. Winners will be revealed during the formal ceremony on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Broad Theatre in Santa Monica.
THE NOMINEES FOR THE 6th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story- FX Networks
Chernobyl - HBO
Game of Thrones - HBO
The Man in High Castle – Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime Video
Westworld - HBO
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Killing Eve - BBC America
Mayans M.C. - FX Networks
Mystery Road – Bunya Productions
The OA - Netflix
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan – Amazon Prime Video
The Widow – Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features
Cold War- Amazon Studios
The Favourite - Fox Searchlight Productions
The Highwaymen - Netflix
Roma - Netflix
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros.
Girl in the Spider Web - Sony Pictures
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum - Summit Entertainment
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote - Screen Media
Mission Impossible – Fallout - Paramount Pictures
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Dream Crazy (Nike) – Park Pictures
Nujeen Mustafa (National Geographic) -72andSunny
Organic Food for All (Penny) - Film GmbH, Emote Productions
Trust (South India Bank) - Panda Films
Huawei See More / P20 (Gal Gadot) - Hero Productions Iceland
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Buffalo, Niagara NY
Cambridge, Canada
Humboldt County, CA
New South Wales
New Zealand
As previously announced, acclaimed Oscar®-nominated director Peter Weir (Witness, Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show, Master and Commander) will receive the Eva Monley Award, which recognizes and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals. Location Manager Michael J. Meehan (Dead Poets Society, The Perfect Storm, Pirates of the Caribbean, Master and Commander) will receive the 2019 LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award. Additional honorary award recipients and award presenters will be announced in the near future.
Committee Co-chairs of this year's LMGI Awards are Lori Balton, Mike Fantasia and John Rakich. For information about the LMGI Awards, please visit www.locationmanagers.org or contact awards@LocationManagers.org. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact LMGIawards@ingledodd.com.
The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by: GOLD LEVEL: NBC Universal Operations; SILVER LEVEL: Central Oregon Film Office, Film Fiji, Film Shasta/Redding Convention & Visitors Bureau, Film U.S. Virgin Islands,
Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Reel Waste & Recycling, LLC; BRONZE LEVEL: Classic Tents & Events, Fairplex, Spacefy, Inc., Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills; MEDIA SPONSORS: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOT, The Location Guide, FOCUS -The Meeting Place for International Production, and Creative Handbook.
About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)
The Location Managers Guild International / LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @the_LMGI, on Instagram and at www.locationmanagers.org.
MEDIA CREDENTIALS:
To request credentials to cover the red carpet, please apply online at http://bit.ly/2j1uXFw.
PRESS CONTACTS:
Cheri Warner l Erick Yamagata l Weissman/Markovitz Communications
818.760.8995 l 218402@email4pr.com
SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:
Carol Skeldon l IngleDodd Media
310.650.8838 I LMGIawards@ingledodd.com
SOURCE Location Managers Guild International
Share this article