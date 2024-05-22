Nominations for White Castle's Cravers Hall of Fame Class of 2024 are Now Open

Past inductees stories range from funny, poignant and personal heartfelt testaments, proclaiming how White Castle has touched lives and created memorable moments

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is an exclusive group of Cravers who take the motto Follow Your Crave to heart, and stomach. For those who exemplify a devotion to Sliders, White Castle, the iconic family-owned and America's first fast-food hamburger chain, reserve a select number of spots for the most committed of the committed. Today, the hallowed White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame is looking to open its doors to the next class!

White Castle accepts candidates who know their unique story, unbridled passion, memorable moments and unmatched Crave deserves to be forever enshrined in the annals of the ultimate fast-food destination.

"The Cravers Hall of Fame embodies the peak level of affection our devoted fans have for our Sliders," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "The Crave is defined by cherished childhood memories, shared moments with family and friends, and going great lengths to satisfy the Crave, and the Cravers Hall of Fame is open to all who share a commitment to connect with others to create memorable moments."

Nominations for the next Cravers Hall of Fame class can now be submitted through White Castle's website here. Induction includes a trip to White Castle's headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. The visit includes a family-inclusive ceremony inducting Cravers into the CHOF, highlighting their unique story. Hall of Famers will receive a class blazer, a home office tour and a chance to see behind the Castle Walls for a glimpse at the test kitchen and innovation center.

Since the inaugural class in 2001, the Cravers Hall of Fame has only accepted 274 people. Inductees stretch from coast to coast, some living within walking distance of a Castle, while others become lifelong fans of the retail White Castle Sliders available at local stores across the country. Earlier this year, an entire city of Cravers, Whiting, Indiana, were inducted. The demographics of inductees range from brothers who grew up 300 miles away from the closest White Castle to the man who introduced the world to a certain heroic wall-crawler. A few such stories include:

Jesse & Sam Mattson (Class of 2022):

Growing up in Essex, Vermont, brothers Jesse and Sam and their dad built a strong Crave tradition without the benefit of visiting a White Castle restaurant. They were sustained in childhood by microwaveable Sliders purchased at the grocery store, enjoyed with friends during all-night sleepovers and video game marathons. They first visited a White Castle location only in 2021 while visiting another brother in the Air Force in Las Vegas.

Jessica and Josh Isham (Class of 2012):

Jessica and Josh moved from Rockford, IL (about an hour from their favorite White Castle), to Bozeman, Montana (about 26 hours from their favorite White Castle). With Valentine's Day around the corner, they decided a road trip to celebrate at White Castle was in order. They made the 26-hour trek from Bozeman to Chicago, enjoyed the one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day dinner experience at their favorite Castle, got back in the car and drove 26 hours back home. They arrived home just in time to go to bed and be ready to go back to work in the morning.

Stan Lee (Honorary Inductee 2017):

Stan "The Man" Lee, Marvel Comic's former president and chairman, the creator of the world's most iconic superheroes, including Spider-Man, was also a lifelong White Castle Craver. White Castle presented a plaque and a generous contribution to the Stan Lee Foundation during a special ceremony. "Growing up in Washington Heights and the Bronx, I loved White Castle. The immanently craveable Slider was a favorite then, just as it remains today over 95 years later!" said Lee. "I am grateful to White Castle for recognizing my lifelong Cravings and honored to join past and future Craver Hall of Fame® inductees!"

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Five people associated with the cult classic "Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle" are also inducted into the Craver Hall of Fame. This year marks 20 years since the theatrical release of the film, which showcases two likeable underdogs on an odyssey to follow their Crave despite a plethora of obstacles. Screenwriters Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, actors John Cho (Harold) and Kal Penn (Kumar), and the late director Danny Leiner are all 2004 inductees in the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame.

To commemorate the anniversary, White Castle restaurants are offering three different Harold and Kumar-themed collectible cups. Anyone who purchases a commemorative Crave Clutch in Castles, through the app or by delivery between 7 p.m and 3 a.m., will receive a promotional code to score a "Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle" digital movie for movie night. Retail grocery shoppers who buy two of any size packages of White Castle Sliders on one register receipt and upload the receipt will receive a "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" digital movie.*

White Castle has been helping people follow their cravings morning, noon and night for 103 years, and that commitment to the Crave is brought to life in its latest brand campaign, "Follow Your Crave."



"For over a century, the Crave has been a call like nothing else; when it calls, you have no choice but to answer it, no matter what you're doing," said Richardson. "Because you know that call leads to legendary, delicious steamy Sliders, melted cheese, 100% beef, chicken in the shape of a ring, a thousand combinations of drinks, and much more. So, when the Crave calls, you know what to do!"

*Terms and Conditions apply; please see in-store materials and packaging. The restaurant digital movie offer expires Aug. 31, 2024. Customers must have or register for an account with Movies Anywhere™ to redeem the digital movie. The retail digital movie offer must be redeemed by Dec. 31, 2024. Customers must have or sign up for an account with Fandango at Home to redeem the digital movie.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work®Certification™ in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction four years in a row, and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

HAROLD & KUMAR GO TO WHITE CASTLE and all related characters and elements © & ™ NEW LINE PRODUCTIONS, INC.

