White Castle spices up summer with two limited time only, all white meat Chicken Ring flavors at an appetizing deal of 12 for $3.99

Hidden Valley® Ranch Chicken Rings and new Smoky BBQ Chicken Rings are available as part of a value conscious shareable meal

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger restaurant, is giving chicken and value the royal treatment with the return of Hidden Valley® Ranch Chicken Rings and the introduction of Smoky BBQ Chicken Rings. These versions of the uniquely shaped, lightly breaded and deliciously all white meat Chicken Rings are just 12 for $3.99 at participating Castles.

White Castle is giving chicken & value the royal treatment with Hidden Valley® Ranch & Smoky BBQ Chicken Rings. Post this White Castle marks the return of Hidden Valley® Ranch Chicken Rings and introduces the new Smoky BBQ Chicken Rings. These versions of the uniquely shaped, lightly breaded and deliciously all white meat Chicken Rings are just 12 for $3.99 at participating Castles.

The new Smoky BBQ Chicken Rings feature the perfect blend of spices, not too sweet and not too spicy, that deliver bold flavor in every bite. The Hidden Valley® Ranch Chicken Rings are dusted with authentic Hidden Valley® Ranch seasoning — a tangy blend of garlic and chives with just the right touch of buttermilk.

"The Chicken Rings showcase our culinary team's creativity through bold flavors that promise to take your taste buds on a wild ride," said Chef Phillip Bach, Head Chef and Director of Product Innovation at White Castle. "These crafted seasonings elevate our iconic Chicken Rings to a whole new level!"

The Chicken Rings versatility allows Cravers to pair them with their favorite White Castle Sliders or enjoy them as the main entrée. They're also the perfect treat during a visit to Night Castle, a late-night oasis where customers can order any menu favorite, anytime. More than two-thirds of White Castles are open 24/7 and others past midnight, providing customers delicious menu offerings and value no matter the time cravings' hit.

"These Chicken Rings variations are the perfect treat to serve at gatherings with family and friends all summer long," said Jamie Richardson, vice president for White Castle. "The flavor is delicious and the value at 12 for $3.99 Chicken Rings is truly appetizing."

Quenching Cravers' Thirst

White Castle is also delivering cool beverages this summer for fans who thirst for variety. Cravers are invited to enjoy a cool Strawberry Banana Smoothie or Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie made with the perfect blend of refreshing ingredients including real fruit and yogurt.

And just in time for the warmer weather and large gatherings, White Castle is selling its Minute Maid Lemonade, Peace Tea and new Hi-C Tropical in half-gallon jugs. There's a flavor for every Crave.

Feed the Family with a Shareable Meal

The number for the summer season at White Castle is nine. Shareable Meal #9 features 10 steam-grilled Original Sliders, 20 lightly breaded, all white meat Chicken Rings, and one sack of crispy crinkle cut fries. Shareable Meal #9 is the perfect option for Cravers looking to feed their family without breaking a sweat, or the bank.

Hidden Valley and Original Ranch are registered trademarks of the HV Products company and used under license by White Castle.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction four years in a row, and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle