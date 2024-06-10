White Castle is turning up the heat on offers, specials and value this summer season

All deals will be available through White Castle's website or social media



COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun's out and deals are out as White Castle, the iconic and family-owned fast-food restaurant, is offering hot deals and specials designed to continue a long-held tradition of emphasizing both value and one-of-a-kind taste. Offers this summer at White Castle include discounts on Father's Day, a BOGO special worthy of fireworks over the July Fourth weekend, and a deal that will save you some cheddar on National Cheesecake Day.

Sun's out and deals are out as White Castle offers hot deals & specials emphasizing value & one-of-a-kind taste. Post this Offers this summer at White Castle include discounts on Father’s Day, a BOGO special worthy of fireworks over the July Fourth weekend, and a deal that will save you some cheddar on National Cheesecake Day. Offers this summer at White Castle include discounts on Father’s Day, a BOGO special worthy of fireworks over the July Fourth weekend, and a deal that will save you some cheddar on National Cheesecake Day. BOGO free dessert-on-a-stick on July 30, National Cheesecake Day(online orders use code CAKEDAY).

"The summer season is full of memorable moments around every corner, and we're here to help you maximize your time and money soaking it all in," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Value has always been our focus at White Castle. No matter your plans this summer, we are your spot morning, noon and during the late-night hours at Night Castle to find a variety of great food at an appealing price."

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in June and July.

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

Occasion Offer Dates Father's Day 20% off any order (online orders use code

WCDAD) June 16 Summer Solstice BOGO free small shake after 8 p.m. (online

orders use code SUMMER) June 20 – 23 National Onion Day BOGO 2 free Sliders (limit 2 free) June 27 – 30 Independence Day BOGO individual combo meal July 4 – 7 National French

Fries Day BOGO free small fries (online orders use code

FRYDAY) July 12 National

Cheesecake Day BOGO free dessert-on-a-stick (online orders

use code CAKEDAY) July 30

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction four years in a row, and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle