Nominations Now Open for RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers

NORWALK, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia is now accepting nominations for its 7th annual Real Estate Newsmaker honors. This one-of-a-kind recognition program is designed to celebrate industry professionals from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the real estate industry, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and communities.

The deadline to nominate a 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker is Sept. 1, 2023.
The 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers will be chosen based on their outstanding accomplishment(s) in 2023. Please see the Newsmaker categories below.

Achievers
The success stories of those who have rocketed their individual business/company/brand to the top, with robust growth and marketing strategies, winning top honors and creating multi-year strategies for success.

Crusaders
The champions of a better way who have a passion for a cause greater than themselves, from equal rights and REALTOR® safety, to disaster recovery, children's and women's causes, and so much more.

Futurists
The forward-thinkers who are working to advance the conversation in an ever-changing real estate landscape to achieve greater success for real estate professionals and the consumers they serve.

Influencers
The industry's brightest thought leaders and educators who do the noble work of leading and inspiring innovation, creativity and success in business.

Luminaries
The iconic leaders, such as founders, CEOs and executives who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, agents, consumers and the industry at large.

Trailblazers
The bold-thinking trendsetters for their contributions to industry innovation, game-changing technologies, creative professional and consumer programs and so much more.

Hall of Fame
Each year, RISMedia also honors a select few industry icons for their long-standing and/or exemplary service by inducting them into our Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

The hundreds of industry professionals selected for RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers will be showcased in RISMedia's Real Estate magazine and online at RISMedia.com in early 2024. Check out RISMedia's 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers here! For any questions, please contact [email protected].

About RISMedia
RISMedia, founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston is the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information, strategies and trends, and premier educational and networking events.

