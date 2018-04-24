Nominations Open for CompTIA ChannelChangers Class of 2018

"Since 2014 we've recognized 14 young professionals for the positive impacts they've made within their companies and on our industry," said Kelly Ricker, senior vice president for events and education at CompTIA. "They've come from different corners of the business – data science, engineering, marketing, and sales – but they share common traits of enthusiasm and leadership. We fully expect our next group of ChannelChangers to continue this tradition."

This year's class of ChannelChangers will be recognized at ChannelCon 2018, the industry's premier annual education, networking and partnering event, scheduled for July 31 through August 2 in Washington, D.C.

Nominees for the ChannelChangers awards must be between 21 and 29 years old as of August 2018; employed by a CompTIA member company; and have worked in the IT industry for at least two years. The deadline to nominate someone for the ChannelChangers award is May 15. Individuals have until May 31 to submit their application.

An industry selection committee will review submissions and select the honorees. Committee members include Andrew Bagrin, CEO and founder, My Digital Shield; Len DiCostanzo, senior vice president for channel development, Datto; Arsalan Eizadirad, senior business development manager, Grayson I.T.; Christopher Fabes, national director of channels, Lenovo Canada; Tony Francisco, CEO, CloudPlus; Rory Jackson, manager of technical operations, Business Continuity Technologies; Victor Johnston, president, Johnston IT Consulting; and Colleen Payne, president, Universal Adaptive Consulting Services, Inc.

Jackson (Class of 2014) is a past recipient of a CompTIA ChannelChangers award.

Nominations may be submitted at https://www.comptia.org/about-us/channelchangers/nominate-a-channelchanger; and applications at https://www.comptia.org/about-us/channelchangers/channelchanger-application.

ChannelCon 2018 will focus on "The Business of Technology," with an education program filled with new ideas, strategies and tools that can immediately be put into action to help technology businesses grow and thrive. To register for ChannelCon 2018, or for more information on the conference, visit https://www.comptia.org/channelcon/home.

