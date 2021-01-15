Nominations Open for New Healthiverse Heroes Award

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for a new award recognizing Healthiverse Heroes. The award is offered by health technology pioneer DrFirst to honor healthcare providers and organizations that are breaking through information silos that get in the way of clinical collaboration and patient care.

"We created this award because we are inspired by fellow innovators and pioneers in healthcare," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "The pandemic has been an extraordinary challenge for everyone, making it all the more important to honor those who found ways to be forward-thinking, implementing technology to help transform healthcare collaboration."

The award is an extension of DrFirst's efforts to unite the Healthiverse, a term the company introduced in 2020 as part of its 20-year anniversary to represent its vision for connecting people at touchpoints of care with the information they need when they need it.

The nominations will be judged by DrFirst's clinical team, including its chief medical officer and principal pharmacist, and others with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, emergency medical services, pharmacy, and dentistry.

Awards are offered in seven categories, including healthcare providers; hospitals and health systems; pharmacies; emergency medical services; life sciences; vendors of electronic health records systems, health information systems, and pharmacy information systems; and payers and pharmacy benefit management organizations.

DrFirst will announce awardees in February 2021 with a press release and social media. Honorees will also receive a plaque and an award image for their website and social media.

Nominations can be made on the DrFirst website by January 31, 2021. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 300,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 100,000 prescribers, nearly half of the EHRs in the U.S., and more than 1,400 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

