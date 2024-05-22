Nominations Open for RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year

NORWALK, Conn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia is now accepting nominations for its third annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year contest, sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate. The deadline to nominate a candidate is June 5, 2024.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year award, designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, recognizes agents for accomplishments during their first full year in residential real estate, 2023.

This year's Rookie of the Year contest will recognize five regional winners and one national award recipient. Post this

This year's Rookie of the Year contest will again recognize five regional winners in addition to one national award recipient. RISMedia's Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate. The national winner will receive a complimentary one year membership to The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing from Colibri Real Estate.

Agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2022 are eligible to participate in this year's contest. Nominations opened May 1, 2024, via an online portal at rismedia.com, and can be made by any member of the real estate industry, including agents, brokers, MLS and association executives, coaches and service providers.

Nominate as many agents as you would like, and agents may also nominate themselves. The nomination deadline is June 5, 2024.

Nominate a Real Estate Rookie!

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be evaluated on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, online presence, technology prowess and community involvement.

RISMedia will announce the top five finalists per five major U.S. regions later this summer, and the five regional winners will be named during RISMedia's CEO & Leadership Exchange in September. The national 2024 Rookie of the Year will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia's Power Broker Reception & Dinner this November 8, in Boston, Massachusetts, during the annual NAR NXT Conference & Expo.

"Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, amid the fallout from commission lawsuits, took tremendous commitment and resiliency," says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. "During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is crucial to honor new agents for their success, passion and professionalism. RISMedia's Real Estate Rookie of the Year award helps elevate our industry's reputation for the benefit of both agents and consumers."

For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com/rookie-faqs/ .

About RISMedia

For more than 40 years, RISMedia has provided the residential real estate industry with news, insights and business development strategies through its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine, and RISMedia.com. RISMedia specializes in groundbreaking and award-winning journalism, premium content, such as reports and webinars, and events including RISMedia's CEO Exchange, Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year, Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner; and Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.

CONTACT: Kelli McKenna, [email protected]

SOURCE RISMedia