RISMedia Announces 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers

News provided by

RISMedia

01 Feb, 2024, 17:07 ET

More than 300 industry professionals honored for their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate profession

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading information and news provider for the residential real estate industry, has announced its 2024 class of Real Estate Newsmakers. For this year's honorees, resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2023's challenging market conditions. Despite the many obstacles thrown in their path, the Newsmakers found ways to not just survive but thrive.

RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers include over 300 industry members, showcased in an online directory on RISMedia.com,in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries. Newsmakers also will be featured in the February issue of Real Estate Magazine when it comes out later this month.

Additionally, within the 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia honored five industry leaders in its seventh-annual Hall of Fame Newsmakers:

  • Ennis Antoine, Managing Broker, Compass Real Estate
  • Cindy Ariosa, Vice President of Strategic Development, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
  • Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. Intl.
  • Kate Rossi, President, Agent Engagement & Sales Leadership Development, Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors
  • Chris Trapani, Founder & CEO, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during its annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, this year being held in conjunction with the 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange on Sept. 5, 2024.

"It's always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year's group of 2024 Newsmakers is no exception. From the creativity and innovation being implemented through the shifting and challenging 2023 market, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, more than 300 of whom we are honoring on our seventh year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers," said John Featherston, Founder, CEO and Publisher of RISMedia.

To view the full list of RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here.

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and educational events. For more information, visit www.rismedia.com.

Media Contact:
Paige Brown
pbrown@rismedia.com

SOURCE RISMedia

Also from this source

Just Released: RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Agent & Broker Marketing Study

RISMedia, a leading source of news and information for the residential real estate industry, has partnered with an independent research firm to...

One Week Away: RISMedia's Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year 2024 - New Year, New Mindset

As the real estate industry eagerly starts a much-anticipated new year, RISMedia is set to unveil an unparalleled virtual event, "Real Estate's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.