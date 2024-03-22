RISMedia Announces 2024 Power Broker Rankings

The top 1000 real estate brokerages are ranked by sales volume and transactions

NORWALK, Conn., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The top 1000 real estate firms ranked in RISMedia's 36th Annual Power Broker Report have been released.

RISMedia's 2024 Power Broker Report is based on the results of its longstanding annual survey of the nation's leading brokerage firms. Companies are primarily ranked according to sales volume and secondarily by transaction.

The report reflects a challenging year in real estate with the top 1000 firms collectively reporting a decrease of more than $3B in sales volume over 2022, and some 700,000 fewer transactions.

"In spite of the adverse external market conditions this past year, I am continually impressed by the way the brokerage firms in this year's RISMedia Power Broker Report manage their respective firms, positioning themselves for the next opportunity," said John Featherston, CEO and founder of RISMedia.

The report shows that while the real estate industry was faced with several obstacles in the last year—from inflation to elevated mortgage rates and low inventory–the prevailing sentiment is that the year will start out one way and end up another, better way.

The firms listed on the 2024 Power Broker Report will be celebrated at RISMedia's Power Broker Reception & Dinner in November.

