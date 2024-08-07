Nominations Open for RISMedia's 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia is proudly accepting nominations for the 2025 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers! This one-of-a-kind recognition program is designed to spotlight and celebrate individuals from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the real estate industry, as well as positively impacting their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

Nominate a Newsmaker

The deadline to nominate a 2025 Real Estate Newsmaker is Sept. 3, 2024.

The 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers will be chosen based on their outstanding accomplishment(s) in 2024. Categories include:

Achievers

The Success Stories

Those who have rocketed their business, company or brand to new heights, marked by significant growth and impressive accomplishments.

Crusaders

The Champions of a Better Way

Those with a passion for a cause greater than themselves, helping their communities and advocating for a better future for real estate professionals and their consumers.

Futurists

The Forward Thinkers

Those who always look ahead in order to move the industry forward, advocating for better standards and practices to build a better future.

Influencers

The Thought Leaders

Those not afraid to take a stand, inspiring others by sharing new perspectives, expert insights and visionary guidance for the betterment of all.

Luminaries

The Industry Icons

Those larger-than-life real estate role models who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, consumers and the real estate industry at large.

Trailblazers

The Agents of Change

Those who are evolving the real estate business with innovative new technologies and programs designed to better serve agents and their consumers.

Hall of Fame

Each year, RISMedia inducts and celebrates a select group of industry icons for their long-standing and/or exemplary service into the Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a Real Estate Newsmaker?

More than 300 Real Estate Newsmakers will be announced on RISMedia.com in early 2025 and featured in the February '25 issue of Real Estate magazine . Finalists will also be inducted into our exclusive Newsmakers Hall of Fame at RISMedia's CEO & Leadership Exchange 2025.

