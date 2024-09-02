Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market worth $14.1 billion by 2029 driven by Rising Tech Innovations | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145607690

Browse in-depth TOC on "Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market"

506 - Tables

63 - Figures

370 - Pages

Illumina, Inc.: Pioneering Genetic Analysis Solutions

Illumina, Inc. (US) leads the molecular diagnostics space with integrated systems for analyzing genetic variation and biological functions. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including integrated systems, consumables, and analysis tools, simplifying genetic research. Its non-invasive prenatal testing products are part of its core Illyming business. Additionally, Illumina provides advanced software and cloud-based informatics platforms for sequencing and array-based systems, catering to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and academic institutions. Illumina's global footprint extends across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Key subsidiaries include BlueGnome, Epic Sciences, and Verinata Health. In 2024, the company launched DRAGEN v4.3, its next-generation sequencing software, and in 2023, opened a new office in Bengaluru, India, to strengthen its APAC presence.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Expanding Global Diagnostics Reach

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) is a global leader in analytical tools, reagents, and laboratory equipment, serving diverse sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, hospitals, and research institutions. The company operates across four main segments: Laboratory Products and Services, Life Sciences Solutions, Specialty Diagnostics, and Analytical Instruments. Its Life Sciences and Specialty Diagnostics segments offer sequencing reagents, PCR instruments, and software solutions. With a presence in over 150 countries, Thermo Fisher's global operations span North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates under five key brands, including Thermo Scientific and Invitrogen. In 2023, Thermo Fisher partnered with Pfizer to expand next-generation sequencing testing in over 30 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG: Advancing Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG (Switzerland) is a global pharmaceutical leader, with its Diagnostics division specializing in molecular diagnostics and sequencing solutions. Roche provides PCR products and genome sequencers for hospitals, research institutes, and clinical labs. With operations in over 100 countries and 29 manufacturing sites globally, Roche serves a wide network across the US, China, Germany, and more. The company's subsidiaries, including Chugai Pharmaceutical and Foundation Medicine, enhance its global reach. In 2021, Roche launched the AVENIO Edge System to automate next-generation sequencing sample preparation and acquired TIB Molbiol to strengthen its rapid diagnostic capabilities for emerging pathogens.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145607690

Product Segment: Products Dominate the NIPT Market

The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented by product and service type into products and services. In 2023, the product segment held the largest share of the market. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for advanced, accurate, and early detection of fetal genetic conditions. Technological advancements, increased awareness among expectant parents, and the growing prevalence of chromosomal disorders contribute to this demand. The non-invasive nature of NIPT, which minimizes risk to both mother and fetus, further drives its adoption as a preferred option for prenatal screening, boosting product demand.

Method Segment: Biochemical Screening Tests See Significant Growth

The NIPT market is divided by method type into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests. In 2023, the biochemical screening tests segment held the third-largest market share. Its growth is driven by affordability, accessibility, and early detection capabilities, providing essential information about potential chromosomal abnormalities. Increased awareness and the demand for early, non-invasive prenatal screening, coupled with advancements in technology and a rise in chromosomal disorders, contribute to the expansion of this segment.

Application Segment: Trisomy Leads the NIPT Market

The NIPT market is segmented by application into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications. In 2023, the trisomy segment accounted for the largest market share. This growth is driven by rising awareness of trisomy conditions like Down syndrome and the growing demand for early detection. The non-invasive nature of NIPT allows for safe, early identification of trisomy conditions during pregnancy, enabling timely medical interventions and informed decisions, which supports the expansion of this segment.

End User Segment: Diagnostic Laboratories Experience Rapid Growth

The NIPT market is segmented by end user into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and others. In 2023, the diagnostic laboratories segment experienced the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is primarily attributed to strong connections with healthcare providers, which facilitate sample collection and quick results. The seamless testing process fosters trust among doctors and patients, driving the preference for diagnostic labs and accelerating the growth of this market segment.

Regional Insights: Europe Holds the Second-Largest Market Share

The NIPT market is divided by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Europe held the second-largest market share. This is driven by advancements in medical technology, a high prevalence of genetic disorders, and a strong healthcare infrastructure. Robust healthcare systems, increased awareness of prenatal screening, and favorable reimbursement policies further support the adoption of NIPT, contributing to the growth and accessibility of prenatal care in Europe.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Single Cell Analysis Market

Digital PCR Market

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market

NGS Sample Preparation Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Get access to the latest updates on Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Companies and Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets